ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd to sack Solskjaer after Watford humiliation: reports

World Soccer Talk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is to be sacked as Manchester United manager, according to widespread reports on Saturday following a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford. Solskjaer admitted he was “embarrassed” after his team’s fifth defeat in their last seven Premier League games. The Times, The...

worldsoccertalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min.com

Twitter reacts as Man Utd announce sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

About a month too late, but still, it's finally happened - Manchester United have confirmed that they have sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils were thrashed 4-1 by Watford on Saturday in what proved to be the final straw (rather than the humiliating and humbling losses at home to Liverpool and Man City).
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Watford inflict more misery on Man Utd as Chelsea, Liverpool cruise

Liverpool (AFP) – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clinging to his job as Manchester United manager after a 4-1 thrashing at Watford on Saturday as Chelsea cruised to victory at Leicester to stretch their Premier League lead to four points. Liverpool moved up to second by ending Arsenal’s 10-match unbeaten run...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Jadon Sancho
World Soccer Talk

Ronaldo sends Man United into last 16, Chelsea thrash Juventus

Paris (AFP) – Manchester United booked their place in the Champions League last 16 as Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 2-0 victory at Villarreal on Tuesday, while holders Chelsea also reached the knockout phase by thumping Juventus. Three-time European champions United went into their first game since sacking Ole Gunnar...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Solskjaer pays price for failing to rekindle Man Utd’s golden years

London (AFP) – As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trudged forlornly towards Manchester United’s fans at Vicarage Road, the merciless booing that greeted the ashen-faced Norwegian served as a bitter coda to his failed reign. United had just suffered a 4-1 thrashing against lowly Watford, the latest in a long list of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Pochettino ‘happy’ in Paris despite Man Utd interest

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Mauricio Pochettino insisted he is happy to see out his contract until 2023 at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday despite speculation linking him with the vacant managerial position at Manchester United. The Argentine has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford after punching above...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Watford#Manchester United#Times#Guardian#Norwegian#Old Trafford#Hornets#The Red Devils#The Premier League#Bayern Munich
The Independent

Villarreal vs Manchester United: Player ratings as Michael Carrick begins life as manager with win

Manchester United began life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a crucial 2-0 victory over Villarreal as they booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 10th goal of the season in the 78th minute, lobbing goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli after Fred had nicked possession away from Etienne Capoue.And the visitors doubled their lead in the final minute of the 90 as substitute Marcus Rashford crossed for Jadon Sancho to fire home his first United goal.The result sends Michael Carrick’s side through to the last 16 with one game to spare.Here are the player ratings...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial record as Manchester United rumours swirl once more

Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged the “rumours” connecting him with the Manchester United manager’s job as his record makes him a favourite for the vacancy.The former Tottenham boss is in the north west for his Paris Saint-Germain side’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday but has been widely linked with the other side of the city.Here the PA news agency looks at the Argentinian’s record in management.Espanyol😊 ¡Hoy es el aniversario de Pochettino!¡Leyenda perica universal! 💙 🔹 5️⃣º futbolista con más partidos🔹 5️⃣º entrenador con más partidos🔹 Emblemático dorsal 5️⃣ del club🔹 Puerta 5⃣ del #RCDE Stadium🎂 ¡Feliz...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino unwilling to discuss links to Manchester United job

Mauricio Pochettino was unwilling to discuss rumours linking him with Manchester United as he prepared for Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash across town at Manchester City.PSG’s former Tottenham boss is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford created by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer The Argentinian said at his pre-match press conference: “I am not a child. The rumours are there, I understand what is going on.Mauricio Pochettino in Manchester for a press conference tonight - to preview PSG's game at Man City pic.twitter.com/UWazjGWHdy— Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) November 23, 2021“But this type of thing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer explains Greenwood absence for Watford defeat

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood missed defeat at Watford as he was self-isolating. Greenwood was a notable absentee when the matchday squad was announced one hour before kick-off at Vicarage Road, having been a regular starter so far this season. In his pre-match interview at the stadium, United manager Ole...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

‘Relieved’ Gerrard makes winning start as Villa sink Brighton

Birmingham (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard admitted he was relieved to make a winning start to his reign as late goals from Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings sealed a 2-0 victory against Brighton on Saturday. Gerrard was taking charge of his first Villa match after leaving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Vlahovic ends Milan’s unbeaten run, Bonucci fires Juve to Lazio win

Milan (AFP) – Dusan Vlahovic struck twice as Fiorentina ended AC Milan’s unbeaten Serie A record on Saturday with a thrilling 4-3 win in Florence. Vlahovic, who had been under fire from Fiorentina fans for refusing to sign a contract extension, put the hosts into what looked like a safe three-goal lead an hour into an error-strewn contest at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Liverpool make light work of ending Arsenal’s unbeaten run

Liverpool (AFP) – Liverpool ended Arsenal’s three-month unbeaten run with a 4-0 thrashing of the Gunners at Anfield on Saturday to ease up to second in the Premier League. The Reds’ front three of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah were all on target before substitute Takumi Minamino set the seal on a return to form for Jurgen Klopp’s men after losing for the first time in 26 games in their last outing at West Ham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Barca edge past Espanyol to give Xavi debut victory as coach

Barcelona (AFP) – Xavi Hernandez made a winning start as Barcelona coach on Saturday as a dubious Memphis Depay penalty was enough to defeat local rivals Espanyol 1-0 in La Liga. Depay’s strike at the start of the second half ensured Xavi’s homecoming at Camp Nou ended in victory, but...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy