WATCH: Coastal Carolina took on Joey Chestnut in a pizza-eating contest after win over Texas State

Folks, I am pleased to inform you that Coastal Carolina — the Group of Five program best known for mullets, innovative offense, a teal field and a mascot based on a fabled rooster from Geoffrey Chaucer’s 14th-century classic “The Canterbury Tales” — is at it again.

After taking down Texas State on Saturday, CCU hosted a pizza-eating challenge in the locker room, where several players faced off against competitive-eating world champion Joey Chestnut (who is best known for making Americans everywhere question if they really want the hot dogs they’re about to eat every Fourth of July). He’s won the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 14 times and every year since 2016.

Complete with chants of “USA!” from the peanut gallery, the players tried to scarf down an entire cheese pizza before Chestnut.

It went about as well for them as you would expect, but shoutout to fifth-year linebacker Silas Kelly, who really did make a good go of it. His team seemed to have turned against him, however, as they began cheering on Chestnut midway through.

The Chanticleers got back into the win column on Saturday against a struggling Bobcats team after suffering a 42-40 upset at the hands of Georgia State last week without star quarterback Grayson McCall.

McCall returned to the field Saturday against Texas State, completing 22 of 28 passes for 319 yards and five touchdowns en route to a 35-21 win. What better way to celebrate than trying to eat an entire personal pizza in two minutes?