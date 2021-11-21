ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WATCH: Coastal Carolina took on Joey Chestnut in a pizza-eating contest after win over Texas State

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYoOd_0d31OXKX00

Folks, I am pleased to inform you that Coastal Carolina — the Group of Five program best known for mullets, innovative offense, a teal field and a mascot based on a fabled rooster from Geoffrey Chaucer’s 14th-century classic “The Canterbury Tales” — is at it again.

After taking down Texas State on Saturday, CCU hosted a pizza-eating challenge in the locker room, where several players faced off against competitive-eating world champion Joey Chestnut (who is best known for making Americans everywhere question if they really want the hot dogs they’re about to eat every Fourth of July). He’s won the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 14 times and every year since 2016.

Complete with chants of “USA!” from the peanut gallery, the players tried to scarf down an entire cheese pizza before Chestnut.

It went about as well for them as you would expect, but shoutout to fifth-year linebacker Silas Kelly, who really did make a good go of it. His team seemed to have turned against him, however, as they began cheering on Chestnut midway through.

The Chanticleers got back into the win column on Saturday against a struggling Bobcats team after suffering a 42-40 upset at the hands of Georgia State last week without star quarterback Grayson McCall.

McCall returned to the field Saturday against Texas State, completing 22 of 28 passes for 319 yards and five touchdowns en route to a 35-21 win. What better way to celebrate than trying to eat an entire personal pizza in two minutes?

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Joey Chestnut places 2nd in pizza eating competition near LSU

BATON ROUGE - Competitive eater Joey Chestnut lost at his own game Saturday afternoon and was out-eaten by winner Geoff Esper. Fat Boy's Pizza held their second-annual 2-foot slice pizza eating competition before the LSU and Arkansas football game. Chestnut placed second, eating four and a half slices in 10 minutes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
On3.com

David Pollack apologizes to Ole Miss after win over Texas A&M

ESPN’s College GameDay crew is usually fairly consistent with their game predictions on Saturday mornings, but there are plenty of times when picks are wrong. That happened to be the case with David Pollack’s prediction ahead of Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M, as he doubted the Rebels and they ended up recording the 29-19 win in Oxford.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Post and Courier

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall questionable for Texas State game

CONWAY – There’s no doubt that losing to Georgia State was a letdown for Coastal Carolina football, giving the Chants a slim-to-none chance of winning the Sun Belt East Division for a second year in a row. The loss also caused the Chants to drop out of the AP Top...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Chestnut
Person
Geoffrey Chaucer
247Sports

GSU Earns Historic Victory Over Coastal Carolina 42-40

Senior Running Back Tucker Gregg rushed for 57 yards and three touchdowns as the Georgia State Panthers defeated the #22 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers for their first victory over a ranked opponent in program history. GSU is now 5-5 overall and 4-2 in Sun Belt play after the road win. Gregg’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Carolina#Georgia State#American Football#Ccu#Americans#Bobcats
The Nebraska City News Press

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina odds, picks and prediction

The Georgia State Panthers (4-5, 3-2 Sun Belt) visit the No. 21 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-1, 4-1) Saturday at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Georgia State at Coastal Carolina odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Miami football ACC Coastal chances after Pitt win over North Carolina

The 30-23 victory in overtime by Pittsburgh over North Carolina continues to put the Panthers in the driver’s seat for their second ACC Coastal Division title in four seasons. Pittsburgh hosts Virginia next week and plays at Syracuse to finish the regular season. The Miami football. team needs Pittsburgh and Virginia to lose.
MIAMI, FL
WMBF

No. 22 Coastal Carolina falls to Georgia State in homecoming thriller, 42-40

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The long streak of wins at Brooks Stadium came to an end for Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The No. 22 Chanticleers fell to 8-2 on the year as Georgia State got a critical stop late in the fourth quarter to hang on and win, 42-40. The loss puts Cosatal a game back of Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference’s East Divison, with the Mountaineers owning the head-to-head tiebreaker.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa State seeks sixth-straight win over Texas Tech on KWPC

The Iowa State Cyclones (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) hit the road again this Saturday as they take on Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4) as the Cyclone look to beat the Red Raiders for a sixth straight time. Coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. on The Voice of Muscatine, 95.1 and 830 KWPC....
IOWA STATE
247Sports

The Day After VIP Chat - Panthers Drop Coastal Carolina

Georgia State Football ran its winning streak in Conway, South Carolina to three games and finally notched the elusive victory over a ranked opponent as the Panthers knocked of Coastal Carolina 42-40 on Saturday. We break it down in our VIP Day After Chat.
GEORGIA STATE
underdogdynasty.com

Georgia Southern wins ugly over Texas State, 38-31

It may have set the sport of football back a few decades, but Georgia Southern did enough to earn its third win of the year 38-31 over Texas State on Saturday night. This was an ugly contest for both sides filled with penalties, turnovers, dumb coaching blunders and blocked kicks. You name it, this game had it.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy