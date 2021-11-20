ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Tigers cruise past UNB

daltigers.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final game of day two saw the host Dalhousie Tigers sweep the UNB REDS 3-0 at the Dalplex on Saturday night. The Tigers seemed like the more prepared team, jumping out to a quick 5-1 lead off kills from Sarah Dawe (Mount Pearl, NL) and Grace Calnan (Dartmouth, NS). Six...

daltigers.ca

Comments / 0

Related
daltigers.ca

Tigers fall to Axewomen, 3-1

The Acadia Axewomen beat the Dalhousie Tigers 3-1 (25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21) in AUS women's volleyball action Sunday evening. Acadia got out to a hot start in the first set with Taylor Collombin getting five kills before the technical timeout. The Tigers started to find their footing after the break with veterans Julie Moore (Halifax, NS), Sarah Dawe (Mount Peral, NL) and Victoria Turcot (Halifax, NS) leading the way. Acadia's Emilie Albert put the team on her back late in the set getting the four of the Axewomen's last five points including an ace. Acadia won the set 25-19.
SPORTS
daltigers.ca

Julie Moore, Volleyball

Julie led the Tigers to a 2-1 record at the AUS League Tournament over the weekend. She had five kills and six digs in the Tigers 3-0 win over the Moncton Aigles Bleues Friday night to kick off the event. Julie added another 12 kills, 10 digs and three aces...
SPORTS
Princeton Daily Clarion

Lady Tigers roll past Evansville Bosse at home

The Princeton Community Lady Tigers picked up their first home win of the 2021-22 season Friday as they rolled past non-conference rival Evansville Bosse 65-37. Princeton's 65 point total were the most points scored by a Lady Tigers team this season and the most since their 67-27 win over Evansville Harrison on November 17 of last year.
PRINCETON, IN
wymt.com

Middlesboro cruises past West Carter 33-6

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Middlesboro Yellow Jackets cruised past the West Carter Comets, 33-6, to advance to the Class 2A semifinals. “This was our best defensive game that we have played all year and we actually got out there and made some contact a little bit tonight so I am proud of our defensive,” said Middlesboro head coach Larry French. “Offensively, we got some big runs out of them at the first, jumped on top of them, that was a good thing, we just could do whatever we wanted to do on offense and run some clock in the second half, it was good win for our program right now, we needed to win, that is for sure.”
MIDDLESBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unb#Reds#Dalhousie Tigers#Dartmouth#Ab
Rapid City Journal

Sheridan Hawks cruise past Sabres

The Badlands Sabres hockey team opened the weekend on a rough note as they dropped a 6-2 decision to the Sheridan Hawks Friday night at Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center in Sheridan, Wyoming. The Hawks jumped out to an early advantage after Caden McDonald found the back of the...
The Free Press

Mavericks use quick start to cruise past Bowling Green

Earlier this week, Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings talked about the importance of scoring first. The Mavericks are 4-0 this season when they get the first goal and 3-3 when it goes to the opponent. In four of MSU’s last five games entering play Friday, they hadn’t scored first, and they didn’t get any first-period goals last weekend at Ferris State.
MINNESOTA STATE
cartercountysports.com

‘Landers Cruise Past Oakdale To Advance

The ‘Landers rolled to a 60-16 second-round victory over Oakdale to advance to the Class A State Quarterfinals at Orr Field on Friday night. It will be the first time since the 2002 season that the Cloudland program has made a quarterfinal appearance. The ‘Landers will host Coalfield – who...
FOOTBALL
yourstephenvilletx.com

Texans cruise over Tigers at Wisdom for back-to-back wins

STEPHENVILLE – Both teams started sluggish, but it was the Tarleton Texans who were able to pick things up quicker than their opponent in their comfortable win over the Paul Quinn Tigers on Tuesday at Wisdom Gym in Stephenville. Jenna Dick led Tarleton (2-1, 0-0 WAC) with 13 points on...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Gazette

College hockey: Cornell men cruise past Union 4-1

ITHACA — Cornell jumped out to a 3-0 lead and cruised to a 4-1 men’s ECAC Hockey victory over Union on Friday night at Lynah Rink. Kyle Penney opened the scoring at 3:31 of the first period. Ondrej Psenicka added a goal later in the first. Jack Malone had a second-period goal for the 13th-ranked Big Red (2-1-0 ECACH, 6 points, 4-1 overall). Travis Mitchell added a third-period tally.
ITHACA, NY
WSET

Liberty basketball cruises past Regent in season opener

Liberty tipped off the 2021-22 season Thursday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,034 fans at Liberty Arena, the most fans ever at a game in Liberty Arena. The Flames dominated from start-to-finish, defeating Regent 85-24 for its first win of the season. Liberty (1-0) dominated from tip-off,...
BASKETBALL
daltigers.ca

Moncton defeats Tigers 5-3

The Université de Moncton Aigles Bleues (4-8-1-0=9pts, 7th position) came back from a 2-goal deficit and Mika Cyr scored a first university career hat trick to defeat the Dalhousie University Tigers (6-6-1-0=13pts, 5th position) 5-3 on Friday in front of more than 900 spectators at the Dieppe UNIplex Centre in an Atlantic University Sport men's hockey game.
HOCKEY
Lebanon Democrat

Tigers rally past Chattanooga Central

Macon County High head football coach Kyle Shoulders picked up his first playoff win as a head coach after a 21-point third quarter propelled the Tigers to a 28-26 come-from-behind victory at home. “I am super proud of my guys,” said Shoulders. “Most teams when down by two scores at...
MACON COUNTY, TN
kmvt

Raft River cruises past Lapwai

Twin Falls' Stockton Stevens placed 14th at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships. In Dietrich’s semifinal loss against Carey Saturday, Jett Shaw provided a bright spot for the Blue Devils. Raft River and Oakley set to meet again in state title game. Updated: 22 hours ago. Just like last season, the...
TWIN FALLS, ID
daltigers.ca

Huskies best Tigers 5-3

The Saint Mary's Huskies women's hockey team continued their winning ways Friday night with a 5-3 victory over their crosstown rivals, the Dalhousie Tigers. This was the fourth time the Tigers and Huskies have met this season, with the Huskies winning all three previous encounters. That trend continued tonight as the Huskies won 5-3, extending their win streak to 8 games.
SPORTS
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Konawaena cruises past Waiakea in tuneup

To state that Konawaena likes to throw the football is like saying a fish enjoys water. It’s a good thing the Wildcats have a promising young quarterback in sophomore Keoki Alani, who has room to grow on his 5-foot-11, 155-pound frame and a ceiling for more production. The Wildcats brought...
HILO, HI
daltigers.ca

REDS top Tigers 6-0

(FREDERICTON, NB) James Phelan (Laval, QC) scored once and assisted on another pair of goals to lead the UNB REDS in a 6-0 over the Dalhousie Tigers, in a Saturday matinee at UNB's Aitken Centre. Phelan assisted on the game's first goal, and eventual game winner, by Brady Gilmour (Grafton,...
NHL
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Mustangs cruise past Utah State Eastern Invite

PRICE – The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs remained undefeated, 6-0, after the Utah State University Eastern Invite with a pair of huge wins on the road against Northland Pioneer College and Utah State University Eastern. The Mustangs kicked off this invite, on Nov. 12, with a massacre of Northland...
UTAH STATE
daltigers.ca

Ngala leads Tigers in win over StFX

Antigonish, NS – The Dalhousie Tigers topped the STFX X-Men 85-70 Saturday night in AUS action on Coach K Court at the Saputo Centre, picking up four points in the AUS standings with the win. Nginyu Ngala (Montreal, QC) led the Tigers offensive attack with a game-high 19 points and...
BASKETBALL
daltigers.ca

Tigers finish seventh at U SPORTS

The Tigers men's cross country team finshed seventh at the 2021 U SPORTS Cross Country Championship hosted by the Laval Rouge et Or in Quebec City, Quebec Saturday afternoon. The first race of the day was the women's 8Km which saw Kelsey Hogan (Halifax, NS) and Jayne Borrens (Ottawa, ON) as the only Tigers on the course. Both athletes ran a strong race which saw Hogan crossed the line in 30:49.0 and in 42nd while Borrens was just over a minute behind her at 31:54.6 and in 78th.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy