Indiana volleyball will take on No. 25 Illinois at 7 p.m. Friday in Champaign, Illinois, and No. 11 Nebraska at 2 p.m. Sunday in Wilkinson Hall. Indiana stands 3-11 in conference play and is 9-17 overall going into the weekend. Indiana dropped its last two matches in four sets against Iowa and Northwestern on the road. Head coach Steve Aird said he thought there was an opportunity to win both of those matches.

INDIANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO