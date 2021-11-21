Georgia star Jordan Davis gets funny send-off after final home game

Senior defensive tackle Jordan Davis had a play he will never forget during Georgia's game against FCS program Charleston Southern. During the first offensive drive of the game, Davis lined up in the backfield and took the handoff from quarterback Stetson Bennett IV for a 1-yard touchdown run, the first of his career. It was a fitting moment for Davis, one of 30 players honored during senior day for Georgia before kickoff. Georgia actually let Davis make two attempts to get in the end zone, with the 6-foot-6, 345-pound defensive tackle diving both times and breaking the plane of the end zone on the second attempt. You can watch that second play in the video below. The Dawgs lead the Buccaneers 49-0 at halftime.
