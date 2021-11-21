Georgia star Jordan Davis gets funny send-off after final home game

ATHENS - Kirby Smart talks about the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs taking out Charleston Southern Saturday on Senior Day in Athens. "I’ll start with the seniors, today was the day to honor them. This was one of the coolest atmosphere’s I’ve been a part of as far as honoring the seniors. I’d also like to mention the Military Appreciation Day and the halftime performance by the Redcoat band, and all the in-game recognition as well for all the armed forces and all the vets. It’s a tremendous honor what they do for us and our country. I can’t say enough. We wouldn’t have a chance to have a Senior Day if it wasn’t for the military and the sacrifices they make."

