Friday's SVC Roundup: Volleyball team in conference tournament quarterfinals

LAKEWOOD — The Skagit Valley College volleyball team beat Spokane on Friday to move into the quarterfinals of the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Cardinals (23-4) will play Lane on Saturday at Pierce College.

In beating Spokane 25-16, 25-16, 25-21, Skagit Valley got 15 kills from Faith Baar, 13 from Mia Scheepens and 10 from Olivia Pratt.

Libby Miller had 13 digs and Scheepens 10.

Men's Basketball

Skagit Valley 67,

Grays Harbor 62

EVERETT — Skagit Valley opened its season with a win at the Everett Community College Classic.

The Cardinals led in the game by as many as 14 points.

Though the Cardinals held Grays Harbor to 31% shooting in the first half and 40% overall, they shot only 31.7% themselves.

Skagit Valley freshman guard Jace Barrett had 15 points and eight rebounds, Hodges Flemming and Etan Thomas added 12 points each, and Josiah Miller scored 11 points.

The Cardinals play Green River in a tournament game on Saturday.

Women's Basketball

South Puget Sound 77,

Skagit Valley 67

OLYMPIA — With only six players available for its first game of the season, Skagit Valley fell to South Puget Sound.

The Cardinals trailed by 16 points at halftime, but trimmed South Puget Sound's lead to six in the third quarter.

Skagit Valley made 50% of its shots, but attempted only 12 free throws.

"That is not enough," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said. "It says we weren't going to the basket hard and not using our secondary moves."

Grace Shaddle scored 21 points for Skagit Valley, Madison Plautz had 18 and Kailyn Allison had 10.