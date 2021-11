The No. 20 Florida volleyball team defeated the Auburn Tigers in straights sets Wednesday night in Exactech Arena to extend its win streak to seven matches. "We did a lot of things right following the game plan tonight," UF coach Mary Wise said. "A lot of credit to the players for staying focused and executing to win in three in a week where we have so many matches in so few days."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO