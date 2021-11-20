New La Conner High School coach preparing for season

Buy Now La Conner boys' basketball coach CJ Woods poses for a portrait Nov. 10 in the school gym. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

LA CONNER — The game of basketball runs through the veins of CJ Woods.

The 26-year-old son of a hall of fame high school coach is bringing his enthusiasm for the game to La Conner High School as its boys' basketball coach.

"I saw this job opening and I went full speed for it," Woods said. "I feel very fortunate to have got it."

La Conner Athletic Director Mikki Gifford said Woods was exactly what the school was looking for.

"He wants to create legacy here at La Conner," Gifford said. "He comes from a coaching family with a lengthy coaching history. So he understands the commitment and what it takes to be a coach."

Woods is off to a good start. He said he has had 42 players turn out to play basketball.

Woods is following in the footsteps of his father, Fred Woods, the current San Juan Island School District Superintendent who is in the Wyoming Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach.

"I was really fortunate to grow up with a real good basketball background," Woods said. "I learned so much from my father."

Woods graduated from Friday Harbor High School in 2014, played basketball while attending Peninsula College, then attended the University of Jamestown in North Dakota and the University of Idaho. While at Idaho, he helped with the women's program.

He is currently pursuing his master's degree.

"To be honest, I live to coach basketball," he said. "I am a nut for it. It's something I just love to do and it's something I've wanted to do my whole life."

Last year, he coached at Clear Water Valley High School located in Kooskia, Idaho, a school he attended before moving to Friday Harbor.

Woods, who once played on a travel team coached by La Conner girls' coach Scott Novak, is teaching physical education and health in the La Conner School District.

Woods saying he expects his Braves to play hard, fast and smart.

"We want to dictate the game," he said. "The most important thing is we control the pace and we control what we do."