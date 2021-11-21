Photos: Wisconsin Badgers edge Nebraska Cornhuskers to retain Freedom Trophy

Mel Tucker is doing everything he can to build a tough team at Michigan State and he is not about to put up with players who are not going to bring positivity to the program. On Monday, Tucker spoke to the media and he said that players who are “not up” on the sideline or sitting down like they are “cold” need to “get out of here.”
Mel Tucker is reportedly close to signing a contract extension to stay at Michigan State, which is great news for Spartans fans and bad news for LSU football fans. One of the top coaching candidates for LSU is off the table. Michigan State is reportedly close to agreeing to terms...
Michigan and Michigan State played two weeks ago, but there is still controversy surrounding the game. After a controversial call by officials on a touchdown run, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been clear in his frustration with what he thought was an incorrect call, and Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has fired back.
Penn State Football and The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines renew their rivalry Saturday at Beaver Stadium, offering another glimpse at James Franklin vs. Jim Harbaugh. Both Penn State’s James Franklin and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh are connected at the hip, taking over prestigious programs trying to rebound to their glory days.
It’s officially rivalry week. Next Saturday, college football teams across the country will play their final games of the regular season. Few games, if any, will be bigger than the one taking place in Ann Arbor. Michigan is set to host Ohio State at the Big House. Both the Wolverines...
The Michigan State Spartans are fresh off their victory Saturday over Maryland, and are now prepping for a top-ten showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes. As far as any kind of measuring stick is concerned, don’t expect Tucker to be comparing his team with that of Ohio State’s. “If you’re...
This weekend would be an opportune time for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to register his first victory over Ohio State. Both teams enter their annual rivalry game 10-1 overall; Michigan is 7-1 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State is 8-0. The winner of Saturday’s contest in Ann Arbor will win the Big Ten East and reach the conference title game.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- James Franklin promised to make Penn State elite. Three years later, it's clear he has failed. The Nittany Lions are miles away from that goal. Penn State is an above-average football program. Good enough to beat a lot of teams, and good enough to hang close in losses to the likes of Ohio State and Michigan.
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is endearing himself to the Big Blue faithful with his latest statement. When asked about the Wolverines big game against Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan’s QB confidently responded. “Games like next week are the reason you come to Michigan,” the junior said. Both teams go into...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — They started at 6 a.m., these grueling summer workouts in the Cleveland Heights summer of 1995 that helped shape Mel Tucker II’s discipline and drive. On those sweat-stung days, a former Michigan football player helped a future Ohio State assistant coach become the man who would one day lift Michigan State back to national prominence.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCMH/AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had his weekly news conference Monday to talk about the game against Ohio State. A lot more than bragging rights are on the line this year in Ann Arbor for the No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 6 Wolverines. The winner clinches the Big Ten East and advances to the conference […]
Matt Campbell has turned around the Iowa State football program since he arrived in time for the 2016 season, and the Cyclones appear to be headed for yet another winning campaign under his watch as the team currently sits at 6-3. And as has been the case in previous years, conversations continue to be had across college football on if Campbell — who has built a reputation on his loyalty to the Cyclones — would ever leave the program for greener pastures.
On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It’s reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. “For disgruntled...
Nebraska and first-year athletic director Trev Alberts made the decision to retain coach Scott Frost for a fifth season earlier this week, and it was met with a mixed reaction. Frost is 15-27 with a 10-23 mark in the Big Ten since taking over in 2018, including a 3-7 mark this year.Retaining Frost was a major vote of confidence for the program legend. It’s a decision that College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit applauded.
1. Holy smokes, for MSU, that was humbling and revealing
COLUMBUS, Ohio – I can’t imagine how Saturday could have gone worse for Michigan State. Other than if Ohio State had played the second half with the same appetite it did the first.
Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
Former LSU defensive back Eli Ricks jumped in to the transfer portal this week and said he already has four schools on his short list. Ricks is one of the nation’s top cover corners and is No. 1 rated player in 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He was a freshman All-American for the Tigers but various injuries including a shoulder that just required surgery, cut short his sophomore season.
According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, the “current expectation” at Arizona State is Herm Edwards will remain the head coach next season. For a while, it seemed as if the Sun Devils were going to be one of the Power Five programs with a job opening per Zenitz. Now, they will keep Edwards.
Amid rumors that USC and LSU are interested in him, Penn State head coach James Franklin has been in demand for the past month or so. Franklin has been denying that he’s leaving the Nittany Lions and will remain at Penn State but the rumors kept circulating. In an ESPN+...
