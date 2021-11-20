ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Free deal to help state's COVID-19 response turned into $1.6 million payday for Polis friends

By DAVID MIGOYA david.migoya@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XYOPd_0d31JwJD00
Gov. Jared Polis reiterated his desire Friday for local authorities, not the state, to institute masking and other public responses to the worsening pandemic. Via Gov. Jared Polis Facebook page

Colorado paid more than $630,000 last year to a group of personal and business associates of Gov. Jared Polis that had ostensibly volunteered to help the state manage its way through the COVID-19 pandemic by tracking people’s movements, records show.

Then, when that group’s work was done in late 2020, the state began paying another $1 million in a deal it gave to a startup company created by two people tied to the first group’s work.

Neither of the contracts was publicly bid, but rather were the result of an executive order Polis issued in April 2020 declaring a disaster emergency that suspended state laws requiring bids on purchases relating to the pandemic, no matter the size of the contract. The state normally requires public bids for any contract of more than $150,000.

State health officials defended the deals as valuable to their work battling the raging pandemic, but none offered an explanation for how they went from a public service to a public expense.

Gov. Polis' office said it "had no prior knowledge or involvement in this procurement decision and therefore has no comment."

When Citizen Software Engineers’ cellphone-tracking work became public — it was largely using the information to check whether Coloradans were social distancing at the outset of the pandemic — the nonprofit group was clear about its mission: To help deal with the crisis at little or no cost to taxpayers.

The idea was for the company to assist Polis “combat COVID-19 threats in Colorado,” according to incorporation papers filed by its controlling entity, Innovation Response Volunteers Inc.

“It’s a volunteer organization that is doing work for free,” is what IRV board member Brad Feld told The Denver Post in April 2020. Polis had named Feld, a former business associate, to his Innovation Response Team and his Economic Stabilization and Growth Council to tackle the crisis when it exploded in March of last year.

IRV was purposely set up as a nonprofit, Feld had said, so it could “raise philanthropic funding” of its own to meet its expenses.

Those expenses, however — more than $632,000 including salaries — were covered by the state instead, according to payment records obtained by The Denver Gazette through open records requests.

Even though CSE had no official agreement with the state when the pandemic began, a purchase order for $811,000 showed up at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in July 2020 with guaranteed payments reaching back to March, the records show.

The records don’t indicate how the deal was approved or who approved it.

The purchase order and payments were made out to Citizen Engineers for COVID-19, but the scope of the group’s work came from Citizen Software Engineers, records show.

“These engineers were part of IRV, a private volunteer non-profit corporation that the volunteers created to help the Innovation Response Team respond quickly to technical needs in the face of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” CDPHE spokeswoman Gabi Johnston told The Gazette in an email. “The civil servants at CDPHE authorized this procurement.”

Johnston did not name those civil servants.

State epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy, with whom the group worked most closely and Colorado’s leading authority on the pandemic, on Thursday told The Gazette that its work has been invaluable in dealing with the crisis, but that she didn’t know how the deal went from a free one to one costing taxpayers more than $1.6 million.

“I was focused on the work they were doing,” Herlihy said. “I’m not the one who handles contracts. From my team’s perspective, the service they were providing to us was incredibly valuable and I’m not sure it was reasonable to think they were going to offer their services for two years into a pandemic.”

The items the state has paid CSE for included aggregate data from a handful of companies that cull information from cellphones. The data comes from a variety of cellphone applications that often ask a user to allow it to track their location. Marketing companies purchase the information and bundle it for resale.

CSE initially used the data to track Coloradans to see whether they were complying with state orders to shelter in place or social distance. The information can track someone to within 10 feet of their position. How else it was used has not been revealed and creators of the company have refused to discuss it.

It’s founder, Tim Miller of Boulder, a long-time technology entrepreneur and financier with close ties to Polis, said its policy was not to speak to the press. He has not responded to efforts by The Gazette to reach him.

CSE’s website has been removed, but details culled from Internet archives show that Miller attracted more than 120 volunteers to help with the project in just its first week. Feld recruited Miller, who in turn recruited the others. Polis named Miller to the IRT group just a week after the pandemic exploded in mid-March 2020.

Feld and Polis in 2006 co-founded Techstars, a firm that offered mentorship to entrepreneurs and looked to speed up investment in startups. Feld and Miller are professionally and personally connected via their days at Avitek, which Miller established.

Miller was former CEO at Rally Software, a Boulder tech company that sold in 2015 for $480 million. Miller helps run Barchetta Pizza, which he founded in Boulder.

Expenses racked up

The state’s procurement rules require bids for any work exceeding $150,000 unless a department official approves the bypass. Polis’ executive orders did away with that and the government was free to bring on anyone it wanted to help with the crisis and pay them whatever they asked.

Billing records show CSE racked up more than $200,000 in data expenses from several sources in the months before Colorado ever agreed to pay for them, according to receipts submitted to the state.

And CSE was already paying two people — David Jacobson and Parker Jackson — more than $12,000 a month each to analyze the data, records show.

That included tracking people’s visits to bars and liquor stores as well as out-of-staters visiting Colorado, records show.

The payments continued without pause through December 2020, records show, with salaries and data expenses racking up thousands of dollars in bills.

In the end, taxpayers forked over more than $632,000 to CSE, less than the $811,000 the state initially agreed to pay the company.

But it didn’t end there.

The two main data analysts for CSE, Jackson and Jacobson, started their own company and continued the work at substantially higher cost to taxpayers, records show.

At the end of December 2020, CDPHE handed the one-month-old company based in Ward, Colo. — Vanadata — a no-bid contract for $361,000 to do essentially the same work the two had been doing at CSE.

Within four months, the cost of the purchase-order contract exploded to nearly $1.1 million, records show.

“We saw their value as data scientists,” Herlihy said. “We were very familiar with analyzing epidemiologic data, but not with data science, and theirs is in analyzing and interpreting all data sets of all different types.”

That includes survey data from Facebook about mask use, vaccine data, as well as weather and humidity data to distinguish any discernable patterns about virus transmission.

Among Vanadata’s expenses are $274,000 in software subscriptions from five companies, $272,000 in data subscriptions — such as are tracked by cell phone apps — from three companies, $120,000 in space to store it all in the Amazon cloud, and $442,000 in salaries, mostly for Jackson and Jacobson.

“Given the value of the information as well as the provided analytic expertise and tools, the work became an integral part of the response and CDPHE’s epidemiologists opted to continue the contract,” Johnston said. “As mobility patterns have returned to near normal levels, the importance of mobility data is not as great as it was earlier in the pandemic, but it continues to help us address questions.”

The company is doing so well now that its principal, Parker Jackson, is advertising three full-time positions — “all 6-figure salaries and 100% remote,” according to its LinkedIn advertisement — working on “cutting-edge predictive modeling” for the state’s COVID response.

“We are among the state’s top experts in the pandemic,” Jackson’s ad declares.

Gazette efforts to reach Jackson and Jacobson were unsuccessful.

David Migoya can be reached at david.migoya@gazette.com

Comments / 16

Karen Oser
3d ago

obviously tracking was spotty...as it seemed the Denverites did a mass exodus daily, up to overcrowd. the mountain parks!!! Denver had no such thing as shelter in place!!! All the reports of how well CO, was doing during the pandemic were BS.....They are still reporting the state as over 80% vaccinated...More like 40%...Can't trust the media....everything's a big circus!!!!!

Reply
8
follow the money
2d ago

Unraveling. it's all starting to come out and unravel. oh what a tangled web we weave.

Reply
6
dj
2d ago

sounds like nm gov mlg....inventing positions for her friends using fed. funds to pay them huge salaries

Reply
3
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver to require masks in indoor settings, exempt some businesses

Most Denver residents will be required to wear masks beginning Wednesday, city leaders announced Tuesday morning, less than a day after three other counties in the metro instituted a similar requirement. The order requires everyone 2 years of age and older be masked in public indoor settings through the beginning of January. To be exempt from the masking requirements, businesses can institute a program to check vaccine status at the door. At least 95% of people in those venues at any time, including staff, must...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

SENGENBERGER | 'Strained' hospitals? Blame government

Today, new indoor mask mandates for everyone ages 3 and older are effective within the Tri-County Health Department (Adams and Arapahoe Counties) and Jefferson County. Yes, parents of toddlers: You are hereby ordered to force your small children to wear masks at the grocery store or in the Dunkin Donuts line, even while they are on childcare or school reprieve! Businesses are hereby ordered to make sure of it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Denver Gazette

Explained: Where do you need to wear masks, what's up with vaccine passports and more

By Wednesday, most of the Denver metro area will be required to wear masks in public indoor settings. All of the orders came in a flurry Monday evening and Tuesday morning, as health officials in the area have sounded increasingly urgent alarms about hospital capacity here. So what county has what order? Who's covered? And what's the deal with vaccine checks? What counties have orders? ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Mayor, members of Aurora council ask city manager not to enforce mask mandate, citing health department fracture

The mayor of Aurora and five current or soon-to-be members of its council have asked the city manager not to enforce an indoor mask mandate instituted by Tri-County Health because the agency doesn't have authority over the entire city. Signed by Mayor Mike Coffman, two council members and three council members-elect, the letter asks City Manager Jim Twombly to not have city personnel enforce an indoor mask mandate for people 2 years of age and older, which was approved Monday night by Tri-County Health's board. ...
AURORA, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
The Denver Gazette

New state-mandated retirement program plagued by misinformation, state treasurer says

State Treasurer Dave Young has a bone to pick with companies that are hyping misinformation about Colorado's new state-mandated retirement program. The Colorado Secure Savings Program, set to begin in 2023, requires any company with five or more employees that does not already offer a retirement program to enroll. Employees can opt out or reduce their contributions.
POLITICS
The Denver Gazette

SLOAN | Which way on the opioid crisis?

We read with dismay some headlines from the past week concerning the gestating opioid epidemic. One notes that drug overdose deaths in the U.S. exceeded 100,000 in a 12-month span for the first time, between April 2020 and April 2021. Another tells how any sort of wrongful death charges associated with peddling disguised fentanyl are exceedingly rare. About this recent scourge of drug deaths, we know a few things: we know, for instance, that the pandemic was a contributing factor, not only insofar as it...
HEALTH
The Denver Gazette

NOONAN | Energy sector should evolve to build public trust

It’s Thanksgiving so let’s give thanks and hope that we can get along in the next year. It hasn’t been an easy time for many, so let’s start working now to make 2022 healthy and safe for all. As part of that effort, it would be helpful if the nation and the state could work more constructively on the difficult conundrum of energy production. With oil and gas prices now high compared to last year when they were in the dumper, and with renewable energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Coloradans#The Denver Post#Innovation Response Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Denver Gazette

Lauren Boebert says Mesa County DA is acting professionally in election data breach probe

While U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert says she's satisfied that the local prosecutor helping investigate allegations involving an election data security breach in Mesa County has been acting responsibly and professionally, her former campaign manager, who charged that the FBI broke down her front door and handcuffed her in front of her children last week while serving a search warrant in the case, sees it differently. Sherronna Bishop, a Garfield County resident who ran Boebert's congressional campaign for the first six months of last year through...
MESA COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: A grim reminder of group living’s folly

Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones and colleagues of a Denver Rescue Mission staffer who was stabbed Saturday outside the northeast Denver shelter where he worked and died later at a local hospital. The victim’s identity had not yet been released by authorities as of Monday, but a suspect was arrested. As reported by The Gazette, Christopher Christian, 22, was taken into custody by Denver police on suspicion of first-degree murder. He had previously stayed at the shelter but was kicked out...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Holiday toy drives begin this week throughout Denver metro area

With the winter holidays fast approaching, several toy drives are launching this week across the Denver metro area to provide gifts for children in need. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office kicked off its toy drive Monday in partnership with the Salvation Army in Centennial. Sheriff Tyler Brown said he hopes to collect enough toys to provide one for every child in Arapahoe County whose parents can’t afford gifts this year.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
791
Followers
992
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy