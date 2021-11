STATEMENT FROM ASSEMBLY MINORITY LEADER WILL BARCLAY ON THE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE IMPEACHMENT REPORT. “The Assembly Judiciary Committee’s report on its impeachment investigation confirms what I, and others, have said throughout 2021: Andrew Cuomo abused the power of his office and deserved to be impeached. The details of his misdeeds have been documented in countless media reports, through multiple investigations by the attorney general and now – at long last – by the Judiciary Committee’s findings.

