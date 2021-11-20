St. John’s to Welcome Yale for Sunday Showdown

Coming off a two-game road swing, the St. John's women's basketball team returns to the comfy confines of Carnesecca Arena for a Sunday showdown against Ivy League foe Yale. The matchup between the Johnnies and the Bulldogs will be streamed live on FloSports, with Phyllis Mangina and John Fanta on the...
COLLEGEVILLE -- St. John's University's Head Football Coach, Gary Fasching, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is following COVID protocols. An investigation found no other students or athletes were exposed. Defensive coordinator Jerry Haugen will serve as the acting head coach for Saturday's game against Linfield in Collegeville. The game...
St. John’s came out on Saturday afternoon, and, unlike so many other teams in this young season, did not come out flat against a less well-regarded Saint Peter’s team. St. John’s started the afternoon with a hot start and cruised to a 91-70 victory at Carnesecca Arena. St. John’s improves to 2-0, while Saint Peter’s falls to 0-2.
St. John's at Bethel, 1 p.m., Saturday: The winner of this game will be the MIAC's automatic qualifier for the Division III playoffs. The Johnnies (9-0) are ranked No. 5, and Bethel (8-1) is No. 13. St. Johnson's defeated Bethel 31-25 on Sept. 25 in Collegeville. WEEK 11 STORYLINES. Four...
St. John’s announced the addition of guards AJ Storr and Kolby King on Wednesday. Storr, a four-star recruit and the no. 95 prospect in the nation according to ESPN, will come to Queens following a season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The highest-rated high school prospect of the Mike Anderson Era, the 6-foot-6 guard chose St. John’s over reported offers from Kansas, Illinois, LSU and Oklahoma among others.
QUEENS, N.Y. – After recording the program's most lopsided victory in 70 years in Tuesday's season opener, the St. John's Red Storm will return to action inside Carnesecca Arena on Saturday when it plays host to Saint Peter's. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. on FS1 with Connell McShane and...
The St. John’s basketball team rode its veterans to a season opening victory in Queens. There was a quiet confidence among the St. John’s basketball team all preseason. A season ago the Johnnies were Leilani Correa or bust, but this year they knew they had more than just the Preseason All-Big East selection.
QUEENS, N.Y. (Nov. 11, 2021) – The St. John's volleyball team will play host to Connecticut and Seton Hall in its final two home matches of the season. The Johnnies return to action against Connecticut on Friday at 3 p.m. before facing Seton Hall on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Red Storm will host its Senior Day in conjunction with the Seton Hall match. Both matches this weekend will be streamed and available on ESPN3.
The women’s soccer team (12-4, 7-0 Ivy) suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 overtime loss to St. John’s University (12-5-2) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday afternoon, bringing the Bears’ season to an end. Despite the tournament defeat, Brown had an accolade-filled season: 12 total wins, the team’s first ever 7-0 Ivy League record and a second consecutive Ivy League title.
The St. John's women's basketball team dropped its first road contest of the campaign, falling to Stony Brook, 72-60, on Sunday afternoon at Island Federal Arena. Preseason All-BIG EAST selection Leilani Correa paced the Johnnies in scoring with 18 points. Dating back to last season, Correa has finished in double figures in 10 of her last 15 games.
A showdown is set for Saturday afternoon in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Football Championship game. Skyline Division leader Bethel will host Northwoods Division leader Saint John's on Saturday, November 13 with the 2021 MIAC Football Championship on the line. The winner will also receive the MIAC's automatic qualifier to the 2021 NCAA Football Playoffs. The Johnnies won the regular-season matchup between the two teams, 31-25, in Collegeville on September 25. SJU holds a 33-9-0 advantage in the overall series and has won each of the last six meetings. Saint John's senior wide receiver Ravi Alston starred in the September matchup, hauling in 11 passes for 159 yards and a score, while first-year wideout Joey Kidder totaled 129 yards and a touchdown on four catches for the Royals.
The St. John’s soccer season is not over just yet as the Johnnies continues its postseason run. A day after the heartbreaking defeat to Georgetown in the Big East Championship, the St. John’s soccer team learned that it had made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. The...
Indiana will get its first major test of the season Wednesday night when it hosts St. John’s at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Red Storm are 2-0, ranked No. 47 in KenPom and are coming off of a 91-70 win over Saint Peter’s. Wednesday’s game, which is a part of...
Big game feels tonight, as St. John’s takes a swing at the Big Ten’s Indiana as part of the Gavitt Games, the annual Big East/ Big Ten matchup. So far, the Big East has won all four of the matchups (though Butler is currently being beaten pretty soundly by the Michigan State Spartans).
In the first half against St. John’s, Indiana defended well and didn’t struggle much against the press. But the second half told a different story. While the Red Storm simply hit some tough shots, Indiana also gave up drives off the perimeter and help defense was unable to cover up initial mistakes.
How it happened: It looked like Indiana might run St. John’s right off Branch McCracken Court on Wednesday night. The Hoosiers started strong defensively and built a double-figure lead by the 6:45 mark of the first half. As the Red Storm misses continued, however, Indiana’s offense stagnated and the Hoosiers missed an opportunity to build a bigger lead before intermission. After IU claimed its biggest lead of the half at 14, the Hoosiers settled for a 12-point cushion at the half. St. John’s managed just .79 points per possession in the first half on 33.3 percent shooting from the field.
The Indiana men’s basketball team will face its toughest test of the season when St. John’s visits Assembly Hall tonight. The Red Storm are averaging more than 90 points a game a feature a relentless press on defense. “We've been working all year on pressing,” first-year Indiana coach Mike Woodson...
BLOOMINGTON – Consider the first test of the Mike Woodson Era at Indiana passed. Barely. The Hoosiers won their third straight game to start Woodson's tenure Wednesday, dispatching St. John's, their first power conference opponent, 76-74 behind another double-double from Trayce Jackson-Davis and an outstanding stretch from Jordan Geronimo in the game's biggest moment.
Trayce Jackson-Davis and Joel Soriano jawed early as Assembly Hall rocked and roared. From the jump this was a spirited, up-tempo affair between two teams believing it could impose its will on the other, neither interested in backing down. Indiana got the better of St. John’s in the first half....
Today is National Signing Day, where athletes all over South Jersey will be making their decisions today on where they will continue their athletic careers. Ocean City high school senior, Tommy Finnegan has made his decision and will be heading to St. John's University in Jamaica, New York to play baseball.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Who else missed that kind of big game atmosphere at Assembly Hall?. In front of a packed crowd in Bloomington, Indiana (3-0) continued its undefeated start after a physical, nerve-wracking two-point win over the St. John’s Red Storm (2-1). Mike Woodson started his usual quintet of Xavier...
