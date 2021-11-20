St. John’s to Welcome Yale for Sunday Showdown

A showdown is set for Saturday afternoon in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Football Championship game. Skyline Division leader Bethel will host Northwoods Division leader Saint John's on Saturday, November 13 with the 2021 MIAC Football Championship on the line. The winner will also receive the MIAC's automatic qualifier to the 2021 NCAA Football Playoffs. The Johnnies won the regular-season matchup between the two teams, 31-25, in Collegeville on September 25. SJU holds a 33-9-0 advantage in the overall series and has won each of the last six meetings. Saint John's senior wide receiver Ravi Alston starred in the September matchup, hauling in 11 passes for 159 yards and a score, while first-year wideout Joey Kidder totaled 129 yards and a touchdown on four catches for the Royals.

13 DAYS AGO