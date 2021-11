They just don’t care about anyone other than themselves…. A family in Jonesboro, Arkansas is grieving after someone broke into a storage unit and stole their two beloved classic cars. Both a red Chevrolet truck and a blue Toyota FJ40 have been handed down through the family as heirlooms so they have considerably sentimental value to the family. The theft took place sometime in the first half of November and police are searching for a suspect. We also know quite a few of our readers might be shopping for vehicles like these so if you see one like it listed online, you might want to let the Jonesboro Police Department know.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO