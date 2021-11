Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam announced Friday that all adults in Pennsylvania are now eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine booster. “Vaccine providers across Pennsylvania have supplies of the safe and effective vaccines to administer booster shots,” Beam said. “I am impressed by the tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians who are stepping up every day to get their first, second or third dose of vaccine to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors against COVID-19.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO