In its first full game without junior center Manny Bates, the N.C. State Wolfpack came out on top in a barn-burner against the Colgate Raiders, winning 77-74. The victory was sealed at the end after redshirt sophomore Dereon Seabron drove aggressively to the basket and got fouled with the score tied at 74, making both free throws with 2.0 seconds left in the game. He led the way for N.C. State throughout the game with 21 points and 10 rebounds, getting great looks driving to the rim.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO