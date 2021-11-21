ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Champion Diver Inspired By Mother’s Battle With Cancer

By Ren Clayton
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — The whole family was in town from Grand Rapids to watch Addie Albrecht compete at the state tournament.

“I heard a lot of people cheering in the stands and I’m just so happy we all got to experience it together,” said Addie, a senior diver for Grand Rapids high school.

During the season, Albrecht commuted weekly to the University of Minnesota to train for this moment.

“I just really wanted my dreams to come true and they did,” said Albrecht.

She extended a huge lead built in the first round to win the Class A state diving championship.

Addie and her mom Libby are best friends. The past three years have been difficult.

“October of 2018 I was diagnosed with stage 4 terminal lung cancer,” said Libby.

“It’s been really hard but we’re such best friends and I just love her so much,” said Albrecht.

Libby starts her fourth-line of treatment this Monday.

“Lot of hospital visits and hospital stays, but I have the most supporting kids and family ever,” said Libby.

Saturday was a milestone moment, not taken for granted by Albrecht or her mother.

“I am so happy that I’m still here and able to watch her do this, while I’m fighting for my life,’’ said Libby, as tears welled up in her eyes. “It’s amazing. Somebody up there is watching out for me because I’m still here and I got to witness this today.”

“She pushes through every single day so it just makes me want to do the same,” said Albrecht.

