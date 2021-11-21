ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Quick hits following Alabama's 42-35 win over Arkansas

By Clint Lamb about 7 hours
 4 days ago
TUSCALOOSA, ALA. -- Second-ranked Alabama (10-1, 6-1 SEC) took on...

Four-star 2023 DL Hunter Osborne set to visit the Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl is a major get-together for all things football in Alabama and it will continue to be that for Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville junior defensive lineman, Hunter Osborne on Saturday. Osborne is the No. 279 player in the On3 Consensus rankings for the class of 2023. He is also...
Landing 5-star WR Barion Brown takes Kentucky's offense to the next level

What a win on the recruiting trail this is for Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats. Barion Brown, a five-star wide receiver out of Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl-Cohn, committed to Kentucky over Alabama when it came down to it. TCU was up there at one point in the summer, and schools like Georgia, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma finished in that second group, but this is an instant playmaker in Lexington.
5-star WR Barion Brown on Kentucky: "It felt like home."

Five-star wide receiver Barion Brown is a Wildcat, committing to Kentucky over Alabama, TCU, and Ole Miss, among others. Coming in ranked No. 23 overall and No. 2 at his position by On3, the 6-foot-1, 173-pound prospect is officially the highest-rated offensive skill player to join the program. How did...
Nick Saban provides updates on Drew Sanders, DJ Dale

It’s a big week for Alabama with the Iron Bowl coming up Saturday. Ahead of the big game, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban provided updates on two injured players on Wednesday. Linebacker Drew Sanders has been dealing with a wrist injury and is playing with a cast on his hand. But Saban said the sophomore is getting used to it.
Jimbo Fisher recalls memories of Death Valley from LSU days

When Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher takes his team to Baton Rouge on Saturday night, he will find himself in a familiar atmosphere. Fisher served as the LSU offensive coordinator from 2000-2006 prior to moving over to Florida State, where he would get his first head coaching job in 2010.
Kentucky’s class climbs to No. 14 with 5-star Barion Brown commit

Kentucky’s 2022 recruiting class continues to climb up the charts. With the addition of five-star receiver Barion Brown of Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl-Cohn, the Wildcats now have the No. 14 class, according to the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking. Brown’s commitment pushes UK up one spot and just ahead of SEC opponent Missouri.
Florida, USC coaching search updates, plus notes on Arizona State, Akron

The feeling among at least some coaching industry sources is that the three biggest current openings — LSU, Florida and USC — may be filled by the beginning of next week. While LSU has been tough to get a read on — with names such as Lincoln Riley, Bill O’Brien and Mark Stoops floating around, among others — there seem to be clear top contenders at USC and Florida.
Jimbo Fisher: LSU is Texas A&M rival on field, recruiting

The LSU vs Texas A&M rivalry has become an interesting matchup on the field and the recruiting trail. Despite 59 all-time meetings between the two, the rivalry sat dormant from 1996-2010 before the Aggies joined the SEC West. The on-again, off-again rivalry has started and stopped multiple times throughout the years, with LSU leading the series 34-22 over Texas A&M.
Buzz picking up around current SEC coach as leading LSU candidate

Since LSU formally announced its split with head coach Ed Orgeron, rumors have swirled around all the big names. From Mel Tucker and James Franklin to Lincoln Riley and Matt Campbell, all kinds of candidates – including SEC coaches – have been linked to the LSU job. However, as December approaches, the list of candidates continues shrinking toward a top three.
2022 wide receiver Kaydin Pope commits to Mississippi State

Savannah (Tenn.) Hardin County wide receiver Kaydin Pope has committed to Mississippi State, he announced Wednesday on a Facebook live stream. He chose the Bulldogs over offers from Kentucky, Arkansas,. , Indiana and others. “First and foremost, I would like to thank God for putting me in the position that...
Barion Brown, 5-star wide receiver, commits to Kentucky

One of the most electric athletes in America will be a Wildcat. Wide receiver Barion Brown announced his commitment to Kentucky, choosing UK over offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, TCU and dozens others. Brown, a 6-foot-1 pass-catcher from Nashville’s Pearl-Cohn High School, is the second-ranked wide receiver and No. 14...
