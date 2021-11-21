Quick hits following Alabama's 42-35 win over Arkansas
TUSCALOOSA, ALA. -- Second-ranked Alabama (10-1, 6-1 SEC) took on...www.on3.com
TUSCALOOSA, ALA. -- Second-ranked Alabama (10-1, 6-1 SEC) took on...www.on3.com
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0