Quick hits following Alabama's 42-35 win over Arkansas

What a win on the recruiting trail this is for Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats. Barion Brown, a five-star wide receiver out of Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl-Cohn, committed to Kentucky over Alabama when it came down to it. TCU was up there at one point in the summer, and schools like Georgia, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma finished in that second group, but this is an instant playmaker in Lexington.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO