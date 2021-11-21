ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Nick Saban provides injury update on defensive lineman DJ Dale

By Ashton Pollard about 7 hours
 4 days ago
Following a 42-35 win over Arkansas, Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided a brief injury update on defensive lineman DJ Dale. “It’s probably too early to tell, but hopefully he will be OK,” Saban said, per Nick Kelly. Additionally, he reported Dale’s MRI looked fine after suffering a pregame...

