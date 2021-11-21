Nick Saban provides injury update on defensive lineman DJ Dale

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 2 Alabama defeated No. 21 Arkansas, 42-35, Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Shortly after the victory over the Razorbacks, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 10-1. “I’m really proud of the way our players battled in this game. We certainly did a lot of things that continued to give them opportunities in the game, but I think we played great offensively. Bryce (Young) played really well in the game. We stopped ourselves in the red zone, fumbled the ball on the 2-yard line, get a penalty when we’re down deep in the red zone, then take a sack, then miss a field goal. So we left a lot of points on the board where we could have put the game away.

