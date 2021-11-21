ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Wolverine TV podcast: Instant reactions to Michigan football's win over Maryland

By Anthony Broome about 12 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBaW3_0d31DsHN00
Michigan football running back Hassan Haskins (25) runs with the ball against Maryland Terrapins defensive back Isaiah Hazel (14) during the Michigan Wolverines game versus the Maryland Terrapins on November 20, 2021 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire)

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome and former Michigan football defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen discuss the 59-18 blowout win over Maryland right as the clocks hit zero. Instant reactions, takeaways and more.

Watch or listen below!

TheWolverine.com is now a member of the On3 network! You can become a member for a year for $1 with our limited-time offer! Sign up here: https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-wolverines/join/?plan=annual

All of our shows on The Wolverine are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Podbean. Be sure to subscribe and leave us a five-star review!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for live podcasts, In The Trenches with Chris Balas and Doug Skene, Michigan football game previews and reviews with Ryan Van Bergen and more.

SITE MOVE SPECIAL: Join TheWolverine.com for $1 for your first year!

Led by an experienced and uber-talented team of Michigan Wolverine sports and recruiting insiders, fans will have unparalleled access to breaking news, inside scoop, analysis and unlimited access to the largest Michigan message board community on the internet.

With almost 30 years building and managing college sports media companies, On3’s leadership is committed to building the premium college sports and recruiting destination.

On3 is composed of three primary divisions: stellar national college football, basketball and recruiting coverage; iconic fan publications that cover individual teams; and a recruiting and player database, rich with features that never have been seen before.

Partnered with the de facto brand in the market, this new offering will deliver all Wolverine fans the ultimate product with significant enhancements to what’s currently available to Michigan fans.

  • Experienced and talented staff of Michigan insiders
  • Largest Wolverine message board community
  • Michigan Wolverine team and recruiting news feed (powered by On3 National Writers)
  • The most comprehensive player database in the industry (coming Q4 2021)
  • Enhanced user experience with minimum ads per page, no slideshows, and no video player in articles unless the video is about the actual article
  • Super fast mobile experience and stable site
  • Cancel or pause your subscription online instantly
  • No ads for annual subscribers

Become a part of our established and growing Michigan football community! Sign up today for a limited-time offer of $1 for an annual subscription.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Mel Tucker fires back at Jim Harbaugh for calling out officiating

Michigan and Michigan State played two weeks ago, but there is still controversy surrounding the game. After a controversial call by officials on a touchdown run, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been clear in his frustration with what he thought was an incorrect call, and Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has fired back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC4 Columbus

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh talks Buckeyes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCMH/AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had his weekly news conference Monday to talk about the game against Ohio State.  A lot more than bragging rights are on the line this year in Ann Arbor for the No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 6 Wolverines. The winner clinches the Big Ten East and advances to the conference […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Wolverine, MI
State
Maryland State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message Before Ohio State Game

This weekend would be an opportune time for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to register his first victory over Ohio State. Both teams enter their annual rivalry game 10-1 overall; Michigan is 7-1 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State is 8-0. The winner of Saturday’s contest in Ann Arbor will win the Big Ten East and reach the conference title game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Iowa State football: Rick Neuheisel believes Michigan State could poach Matt Campbell if Mel Tucker leaves

Matt Campbell has turned around the Iowa State football program since he arrived in time for the 2016 season, and the Cyclones appear to be headed for yet another winning campaign under his watch as the team currently sits at 6-3. And as has been the case in previous years, conversations continue to be had across college football on if Campbell — who has built a reputation on his loyalty to the Cyclones — would ever leave the program for greener pastures.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Michigan’s Juwan Howard, Hunter Dickinson sound off on Wolverines’ season-opening win over Buffalo

The story around Michigan was the return of sophomore All-American big man Hunter Dickinson and the influx of one of the best recruiting classes in the country. But when the Wolverines were in danger in the second half against a desperate, talented Buffalo team, an unlikely hero rose to the occasion. Sophomore forward Terrance Williams II splashed a monster 3-pointer to stretch Michigan's lead out to eight with just over five minutes left, and the sixth-ranked Wolverines held on for an 88-76 win over Buffalo.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cleveland.com

How Cleveland Heights’ Mel Tucker became the coach who sold Michigan State football on its dramatic turnaround

COLUMBUS, Ohio — They started at 6 a.m., these grueling summer workouts in the Cleveland Heights summer of 1995 that helped shape Mel Tucker II’s discipline and drive. On those sweat-stung days, a former Michigan football player helped a future Ohio State assistant coach become the man who would one day lift Michigan State back to national prominence.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Skene
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wolverine#American Football#Thewolverine Com#Michigan Wolverine#Iconic Fan Publications#Largest Wolverine
The Ann Arbor News

Wolverine Confidential podcast: Michigan-Penn State game preview

Michigan got a bit of welcoming news this week when the College Football Playoff committee moved it past Michigan State in the rankings. Now, the Wolverines must hold up their own end of the bargain. And their final three-game stretch begins Saturday against Penn State (Noon, ABC), a must-win game if Jim Harbaugh’s team wants to remain in Big Ten contention.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
247Sports

Michigan State improves to 9-1 with bounce-back win over Maryland

On the other side of their first loss of the year, a game in which the Spartans gave up over 500 passing yards and left with more injury concerns in a secondary that was already banged up, Michigan State was forced to try to rebound against a team built to threaten it the exact same way.
MARYLAND STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy