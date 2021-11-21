ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Purse thief caught on camera at Florida restaurant

By Gary Detman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a purse thief in Sarasota. The woman is caught on camera stealing...

Comments / 17

Charles
4d ago

She kind of old to start a life of crime. No hat on and looking right at the camera. lol!!!! SMH!!!

Reply(2)
10
Vickie Luider
4d ago

At least she was DRESSEDDDDD UP for the occasion!!!!😳😅 no britches (pants) gonna be worn by this granny😁😁😁😜

Reply
4
