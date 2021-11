Jimmie Ward boosted the 49ers with his return last week. Now it is Jaquiski Tartt who is in a position to provide another boost. Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday at his presser that the 49ers will be opening the practice window for Tartt and Dre Greenlaw. These players will be eligible to be activated for the matchup with the Jaguars on Sunday.

