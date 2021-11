ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga.—The moment Talor Gooch can't forget came at TPC Craig Ranch in 2016, at the second stage of the Web.com Tour's Q-School. He entered the third round on the qualifying number and proceeded to bogey three of his first four holes. The negative thoughts poured in, and the most alarming for Gooch, who had never held a job beyond golf, was that he might have to join the working world. For reasons he can't explain, Best Buy came into his head—he was flat broke, and in order to finance his golf career, he started thinking that he'd have to join the Geek Squad.

GOLF ・ 4 DAYS AGO