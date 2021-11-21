ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 things we learned about Michigan after defeating Maryland

By Trent Knoop
 4 days ago
The Wolverines officially control their own destiny after defeating Maryland on Saturday, 59-18.

With Ohio State rolling Michigan State earlier in the day, the big showdown next week will determine who gets into the Big Ten Championship game from the East division in a win-or-go-home scenario — either Ohio State or Michigan.

Michigan had minimal trouble against Maryland on Saturday. The Wolverines got out to a good-size lead early, and the game never seemed to be very competitive. The Terps shot themselves in the foot multiple times at the beginning of the game — penalties, dropped passes and overthrows.

The interesting thing in this game was how the Wolverines opened their bag of tricks to show the Buckeyes what could be in store. The maize and blue brought back the two-quarterback system. We saw the wildcat, and the Wolverines returned a kickoff for a touchdown using some trickery.

Here are three things we learned about Michigan after its dominating win.

List

1

Donovan Edwards adds a new dynamic to the offense

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

With Blake Corum on the shelf again against Maryland — we will more than likely see him next week against the Buckeyes — Donovan Edwards had a big game against the Terrapins.

For most of the season, when he’s been fully healthy, Edwards has been the third man in the running back rotation behind Hassan Haskins and Corum. The true freshman may have found his niche in the offense against the Terps.

In the first half, Edwards only had one carry, but he made the most in the passing game with Cade McNamara. Edwards led the team in the first half with eight catches for 64 yards.

The dynamic running back was McNamara’s safety blanket underneath and was a check-down magnet.

Edwards also hit on a couple of angle routes out of the backfield, which allowed him to show off some quickness and speed on the run.

The West Bloomfield, Michigan, native really showed out in the second half. He ran a simple wheel route, catching an 8-yard pass and taking it 77 yards for a touchdown. He really showed off his jets on that one.

Regardless if Corum comes back next week, Edwards should see some sort of increase in plays, especially in the passing game. Michigan fans, what’s in store for the future with Edwards in the backfield — a ton of fun.

Edwards finished with three carries for eight yards, and 10 catches for 170 yards and one touchdown.

2

The two-quarterback system looks to be in the cards against OSU

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

This seemed to be a dress rehearsal game for Michigan on Saturday.

The Terps run a similar offense to the Buckeyes, just not nearly as explosive or elite, and the Wolverines seemed to add some wrinkles into the offense against Maryland. Josh Gattis had a wildcat concept, the red zone play-calling looked better and the offense wasn’t as conservative as it’s been all year. To top it off, the red-zone touchdown offense was phenomenal against the Terps.

The one thing that came back into play was JJ McCarthy — who played really, really well in limited action.

McCarthy started two drives in the first half, one of which he finished, and he finished it with a beautiful pass-and-catch to Mike Sainristil for a touchdown.

McCarthy also had a five-yard touchdown run in the second half. He fumbled the snap, but used his running instincts to make a play with his feet, resulting in a score.

McCarthy offers something McNamara cannot, his run-pass options. Against Maryland, he had a nice 14-yard scamper on a play it looked like McCarthy was going to be sacked. He utilized his running ability when it was needed to salvage a drive.

As long as the Wolverines can put him into the correct position to succeed in the game next week, then Michigan should utilize his production — plus it gives the Buckeyes something else to think about.

3

Michigan officially controls its own destiny

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Michigan won and Michigan State lost, so now the Wolverines have full control over how far they can go.

The final game of the season will come down to ‘The Game’ with Ohio State in Ann, Arbor next weekend.

If Michigan wins, it’s in the Big Ten Championship game. If the Wolverines fall, once again, to the Buckeyes, then Ohio State will reach the Big Ten Championship — once again.

Not many people, if any, predicted the Wolverines to be 10-1 and squarely in the playoff conversation entering the Ohio State week. But, here we are, and Michigan has full control over what it does.

This has been a special season for Michigan, and it has been a bounce-back season that only the coaches and players believed they could have. The team seems to have a ton of confidence entering rivalry week, and that plays a huge factor in that game — Michigan has lacked this in previous years.

Whether the Wolverines can beat Ohio State and end their losing streak, is to be determined, but this team believes that they can do it, and that’s the only thing that matters at this point.

