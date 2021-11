The Seattle Sounders will find out just how difficult their path to the Concacaf Champions League final will be on Dec. 15, it was announced on Wednesday. In addition to announcing details of how the draw will be conducted, Concacaf also revealed that the tournament will open during the third week of February, about 10 days before the 2022 MLS season is scheduled to begin. Sounders preseason will likely open in mid-January, about a month after the MLS Cup final.

