WATCH: Tank Bigbsy scores for Auburn against South Carolina

By Zac Blackerby
 4 days ago
Tank Bigsby scored Auburn’s second touchdown of the night against South Carolina.

He put the Tigers up 14-0.

Bigsby took the ball into the endzone from six yards out. The score capped a seven-play drive that traveled 61 yards.

Currently, Bigsby has carried the ball nine times for 45 yards and a score.

Auburn football’s official Twitter account posted the play shortly after the Bigsby score.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

