FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked in the Top 25 in November in Sam Pittman’s second year which probably exceeds the expectations of many when he was hired. In the three previous seasons to Pittman arriving, Arkansas was 8-28 with one SEC win. After 20 games with Pittman, Arkansas is 10-10 with six of those wins coming against SEC teams. Honestly, Pittman’s record would almost certainly be better, but in 2020 they played a full SEC schedule with no non-conference games. Arkansas is 4-0 in non-conference games this season. The Razorbacks are 7-3 this season and ranked No. 21.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 8 DAYS AGO