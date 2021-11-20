ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic

PGA Tour
 4 days ago

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Sebastián Muñoz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 2nd at 13 under with Seamus Power; Talor...

www.pgatour.com

Comments / 0

