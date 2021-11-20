ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackenzie Hughes finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the RSM Classic

PGA Tour
 4 days ago

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Mackenzie Hughes hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 5th at 11 under; Talor Gooch is...

www.pgatour.com

