In what will be one of the premier games to start the college basketball season, No. 5 Texas plays at No. 1 Gonzaga. It’s a top-5 matchup with both teams coming off a win to start their seasons. Of course, both those games were against inferior opponents, but that just means they got a quick tune up before the big match. This one has been highly anticipated since it was supposed to be a home-and-home series that started in 2020. However, it was postponed to this year and the first game was moved to Spokane rather than Austin.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO