Alix Lapri on Uncovering the Layers of Effie in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2

By Scott Fishman, TV Insider
 4 days ago

How excited is Alix Lapri to see her character Effie’s role expanded within the Power-verse as she graduates...

POPSUGAR

When It Comes to the Cast of Power Book II: Ghost, It's Always a Family Affair

Family ties run deep all over the Power universe, and the cast of Power Book II: Ghost have embraced that idea more than any of the Starz shows. Though everyone's families have their own drama and squabbles on the show in season two, everyone in real life is always showing each other love. From the brotherhood between Michael Rainey Jr.'s Tariq and Gianni Paolo's Brayden to the Tejadas — Mary J. Blige (Monet), Woody McClain (Cane), Daniel Bellomy (Zeke), Lovell Adams-Gray (Dru), and LaToya Tonodeo (Diana) — being bonded together by loyalty, family means everything to this star-studded cast. Ahead of the series's return on Nov. 21, check out some pictures of the cast hanging out on set together and looking fly as ever at the show's red carpet event!
ETOnline.com

Mary J. Blige Teases Super Bowl Performance and Her New Role on 'Power Book II: Ghost' (Exclusive)

Mary J. Blige is gearing up to put on one of the biggest shows of the year, and she's ready to give her fans what they want! She just has to figure out the specifics first. The 50-year-old singer chatted with ET's Lauren Zima about being the sole female artist headlining the Feb. 13, 2022 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, and how she's planning on giving her best "Mary J. Blige performance."
Alix Lapri
Essence

Courtney Kemp Talks 'Power Book II: Ghost' And Creating Her Own Cinematic Universe At Starz

The mind behind 'Power' and all its subsequent spinoffs opens up about owning her Blackness and asking the universal questions in her crime drama brand. Courtney A. Kemp has managed to turn one hit show into five, dominating Starz’ ratings and lineup with multiple Power spinoffs. As she gears up to release the second season of Power Book II: Ghost, the sequel series that follows Tariq St. Patrick’s journey through college after killing his father, we caught up with Kemp to talk about what it takes to create a fan-favorite franchise.
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Rainey Jr. Shades STARZ Over "Power Book II" Premiere, 50 Cent Chimes In

After being arguably the most universally despised character from 50 Cent's popular STARZ crime drama Power, Michael Rainey Jr. has grown into the role of one the most likable lead characters in 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp's ambitious Powerverse. This weekend, his main project, Power Book II: Ghost, returns for its second season, and Wednesday, November 17, the cast of the show met up for the star-studded New York City premiere.
#Ghost
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Cast on Season Two Expectations and Working With Mary J. Blige: “A Legend”

The cast of Power Book II: Ghost opened up about what they hope fans take from season two, the higher stakes viewers can expect from upcoming episodes and what it was like working with superstar Mary J. Blige. “I feel like there’s so much to take from this season,” star Michael J. Rainey Jr. told The Hollywood Reporter on the carpet of the show’s NYC premiere on Wednesday. “There’s so much emotion, so much action, sadness, happiness.” Rainey Jr. plays Tariq St. Patrick, who’s still reeling from the explosive season one finale and finds himself drifting further from the one thing he’s been...
POPSUGAR

Only Thing Better Than Power Book II: Ghost? Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo's Friendship

If you've already tuned into the second season of Power Book II: Ghost, then you know costars Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq St. Patrick) and Gianni Paolo (Brayden Weston) are as thick as thieves in real life as they are on screen. On the show, the two play each other's best friends in college/partners in crime, but off screen, their brotherhood is just as tight. The dynamic duo met each other on season five of Power when they both attended the prestigious school Choate. But acting alongside each other in four episodes of the flagship series and their own spinoff has led to a very close friendship off set as well.
themanual.com

Starz is the Only Place You Can Stream Power Book II Season 2 Online, or Catch Up

During its original six-year run, Power took the world by storm. It didn’t take long before many regarded it as one of TV’s best shows. But the series ended dramatically in 2020, making way for several spin-offs, including Power Book 2: Ghost. A sequel to the original, and continuing just days after the first series left off, Power Book 2: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick, as he tries to overcome the legacy his father set before him. It’s only natural that the son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick would run into a few hijinks during his drug-dealing activities. When the first season of Book 2: Ghost came to a close many were left on the edge of their seats, waiting for its triumphant return.
Distractify

Starz's 'Power Book 2: Ghost' Showcases the Gritty Nature of the Drug Game in New York City

If you’ve been out of the loop, you’re likely thinking that the crime-drama is mostly filmed in a studio. However, several fan pages on social media have already disclosed the primary filming location for Power Book 2: Ghost — it's New York City. Keep in mind, Power Book 2: Ghost is the sequel of the original series that documented James's reign as the biggest drug dealer in New York City. So, it makes perfect sense that showrunners continued to tell the story in the Empire State.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Essence

Woody McClain, Daniel Sunjata, And Berto Colon Talk Making Family Ties On “Power Book II: Ghost”

The trio discusses their characters’ on-screen dysfunctional family ties and the on-set bonds they've built behind the camera. Season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost kicks off this evening, continuing the saga of Tariq St. Patrick, the faculty of Stansfield University, and the Tejada family. While gearing up to share more twists and turns in the story with fans, actors Woody McClain, Berto Colon, and Daniel Sunjata talk about the (dysfunctional) family ties they’ve formed on-screen, as well as the healthy collaborative atmosphere they’ve created behind the camera.
thekoalition.com

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 1 “Free Will is Never Free” Spoiler Review – Powercast 66

This week we review Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 1 “Free Will is Never Free”. In the return episode of Power Book II: Ghost, news of Jabari’s murder hits the campus. Monet comes up with an exit strategy to get out of the drug trade, and Tariq unintentionally leads the investigation of Jabari’s murder towards the campus.
thisis50.com

Tavia TV: Up Next Power Book II: Ghost

Ending last season with the death of Jabari Reynolds and managing to escape Tommy’s grasp, Tariq played by Michael Rainey Jr proves he has a few tricks up his sleeve. As Power fans patiently await for the show to recommence, they wonder if Tariq will ultimately go down for the crime. We know that the professor had been blackmailing him and keeping tabs on Tariq in hopes of allowing Reynold’s to write a book about Tariq’s life. Actress Melanie Liburd casually mentioned that her character Carrie.
TVLine

Power Book II: Ghost Premiere Recap: Can Tariq Fool Monet? — Plus, Grade It!

Only a few days have passed between the events of Power Book II: Ghost‘s Season 1 finale and the Season 2 premiere, which aired Sunday. But my, much has changed. (And I’m not just talking about how Yaz now looks like a damn teenager, seemingly overnight.) Prof. Reynolds is dead. Tasha is gone. Monique is shaken. Up is down and right is left and [checks notes] MacLean is giving Saxe a glow-up? Read on for the highlights of “Free Will Is Never Free.” MONET’S NEW STRATEGY: BASKETBALL FTW! | When Tariq wakes from a nightmare about killing Jabari Reynolds, he immediately deletes the...
FanSided

Who is the ghost Claire sees in Outlander Season 4?

Before finding Fraser’s Ridge, Claire and Jamie are separated in the backcountry in a storm. Claire sees a ghost in Outlander Season 4, but who is it?. There are a lot of questions that come up as new people join the Outlander fandom. These questions are only natural. One of them is about the ghost that Claire sees early on in Outlander Season 4.
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: Jabari’s death will weigh on Tariq

During the Power Book II: Ghost premiere on Starz this weekend, we got an opportunity to see how Tariq St. Patrick was coping following the death of Jabari. He didn’t care about the guy all that much, but it was still clear that it impacted him. Tariq’s not a straight-up serial killer; he kills people as a means of either self-preservation or a reaction to some of their own behavior.
