UFC

After the Bell: Shillan & Duffy Recap UFC Fight Night 198

By Ben Duffy, Keith Shillan
Sherdog
 6 days ago

ringsidenews.com

Fans Shouted The R-Word At Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Cody Rhodes is the EVP of AEW and has remained a babyface in the company since the very beginning. Rhodes‘ is one of the top stars in the company, as he has competed in several memorable matches and praise-worthy segments over the years. Rhodes continues to get polarizing reactions no matter what he does as well.
WWE
ComicBook

Seth Rollins: Becky Lynch Wasn't Comfortable With Her WWE Survivor Series Program With Charlotte Flair

WWE's Survivor Series kicked off on Sunday night with a violent and emotional bout between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The match had the most intrigue of any bout on the card heading into the show due to the real-life backstage confrontation the two had over the recent "Championship Exchange" segment and the disparaging comments both have made about the other in various interviews. Lynch won via roll-up (with an assist from the ropes moments after Flair tried the same trick), then cut a tearful promo backstage.
WWE
Larry Brown Sports

Floyd Mayweather Jr. finally admits the truth about Logan Paul fight

Floyd Mayweather defeated Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition match in June. Five months later, Mayweather is finally admitting the harsh truth about the exhibition. Paul, 26, is a social media personality. Though he has an athletic background, he is far from a professional boxer. That’s why people were so surprised — and impressed — that Paul lasted eight rounds against Mayweather and looked pretty good. No winner was announced in the fight because it was an exhibition, but Paul was commended for his effort.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Bruce Buffer’s net worth in 2021

Bruce Buffer is known to be the “Veteran Voice of the Octagon”. He is the official Octagon announcer for the UFC and is the half brother of the famous boxing and professional wrestling ring announcer, Michael Buffer. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bruce Buffer’s net worth in 2021.
MALIBU, CA
worldboxingnews.net

‘Eight wins from Floyd Mayweather 50-0 mark, avoided star closes on title’

Gilberto Ramirez stands just eight wins from the exceptional Floyd Mayweather record of 50-0, but the dangerous Mexican can’t land a world title fight. “Zurdo” is on the path to greatness. That’s if he can land the correct opponents. However, it’s not that easy. Now, he’s frustrated by light-heavyweight ruler Dmitry Bivol’s silence.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford wants Canelo Alvarez after Porter fight

By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is already looking past his opponent for this Saturday night in Shawn Porter by saying he wants superstar Canelo Alvarez. Like a glutton, Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) isn’t satisfied with the filet mignon that’s on his plate this Saturday; he wants some tasty ribeye steak in targeting Canelo for that lottery money.
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

Best bets for UFC Fight Night: Ketlin Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

There has been lots of price movement for this week's main event. Ketlen Vieira opened as a clear betting favorite, then steady action on Miesha Tate flipped the odds. But only briefly, as Vieira has now resumed the role of favorite, however slightly. Odds could land anywhere come fight night, and it's because this is a tricky fight to predict.
UFC
UFC
Combat Sports
Sports
USA Today

Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Miesha Tate after UFC Fight Night 198 loss?

Miesha Tate’s comeback tour took its first hit Saturday with a loss to Ketlen Vieira in the UFC Fight Night 198 main event. Tate (19-8 MMA, 6-5 UFC) was unable to overcome Vieira (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) in the matchup of women’s bantamweight contenders at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and as a result she lost a unanimous decision that dropped her to 1-1 since coming back from a nearly five-year retirement stint.
UFC
Boxing Insider

Floyd Mayweather: “The Top Fighter In Boxing Right Now Is Terence Crawford, He Reminds Me Of A Young Floyd Mayweather”

Though he hasn’t officially fought in roughly five years, Floyd Mayweather still pays close attention to the current group of fighters. During his prime, Mayweather found his name at the very top of virtually every pound for pound list. As the newly inducted Hall of Famer gazes upon every weight class and every current world champion, he believes he knows who has usurped him as the best fighter in the world.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Floyd Mayweather Gives Suggestion For Canelo Next Opponent

Since Saul Canelo Alvarez’ big win recently against Caleb Plant everyone has been offering their thoughts on who he should fight next. As a free agent however Alvarez can literally do what he wants. Fight who he wants. He’s in a good position. Many wanted him to take on David...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA Today

Ketlen Vieira sees herself on title path after beating idol Miesha Tate at UFC Fight Night 198

LAS VEGAS – Ketlen Vieira envisions a championship run after beating Miesha Tate in the main event of UFC Fight Night 198. After a rough path where she lost two of three fights and took loads of time off due to injuries, Vieira (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) got back in stride Saturday when she outworked former champ Tate (19-8 MMA, 6-5 UFC) to a unanimous decision in the headliner at the UFC Apex.
UFC
chatsports.com

Preview: UFC Fight Night 197 Prelims

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to the UFC Apex on Saturday obviously looks like a step down from the promotion’s previous two weeks, but as for UFC Fight Night 197, the main card’s loss was the prelims’ gain. Outside of the main event, some of the best bouts reside on the undercard. Recent headliner Thiago Moises tries to rebound against Joel Alvarez in the featured slot, while Cynthia Calvillo and Andrea Lee attempt to recapture some shine as flyweight contenders. Meanwhile, Sean Woodson and Marc Diakiese remain prospects to watch further down the card, and the sleeper can be found in the opener, which features two rare interesting light heavyweight prospects in Kennedy Nzechukwu and Da Un Jung.
UFC
The Independent

‘The guy is jacked’: Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh gives insight into injury recovery and UFC return

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has provided an update on his fighter’s return to the Octagon, following the former UFC champion’s leg break against Dustin Poirier.McGregor has lost twice to Poirier in 2021, knocked out by the American in the second round in January before suffering a broken leg at the end of the first round in July.The Irishman is expected back in the ring in the first half of 2022, and coach Kavanagh spoke to Submission Radio about his compatriot’s recovery and impending return.“He’s going to be back in the gym, he’s going to be back on the...
UFC
Sherdog

Preview: UFC Fight Night 197 ‘Holloway vs. Rodriguez’

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. After back-to-back numbered offerings, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the UFC Apex...
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez odds, predictions: MMA insider releases surprising fight card picks

Top-ranked featherweight Max Holloway will take on third-ranked Yair Rodriguez on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez. Their battle tops the main UFC fight card (4 p.m. ET) from the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas. Holloway is the former champion who made four successful title defenses before losing the title and subsequent rematch in two close fights against current champion Alexander Volkanovski. Rodriguez is a versatile talent who hasn't fought in more than two years because of various injuries and a suspension for violating USADA protocols. The winner of Saturday's main event likely will become the frontrunner to face Volkanovski for the next title shot.
UFC

