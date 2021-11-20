After the Bell: Shillan & Duffy Recap UFC Fight Night 198

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to the UFC Apex on Saturday obviously looks like a step down from the promotion’s previous two weeks, but as for UFC Fight Night 197, the main card’s loss was the prelims’ gain. Outside of the main event, some of the best bouts reside on the undercard. Recent headliner Thiago Moises tries to rebound against Joel Alvarez in the featured slot, while Cynthia Calvillo and Andrea Lee attempt to recapture some shine as flyweight contenders. Meanwhile, Sean Woodson and Marc Diakiese remain prospects to watch further down the card, and the sleeper can be found in the opener, which features two rare interesting light heavyweight prospects in Kennedy Nzechukwu and Da Un Jung.

UFC ・ 14 DAYS AGO