Celebrations

When do we lose our love of birthdays?

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is high excitement in our house this weekend, or at least in one particular quarter. On Monday, it is my daughter’s birthday, her last as a pre-teen. We have heard about little else for at least a month. I’m...

Telegraph

Why grandparents really do love our grandchildren more than our own kids

I am not a knitter. But when my daughter and her husband told me they were expecting a baby, my first instinct was to buy a pattern for a matinee jacket and six balls of soft white wool. Why? Maybe it was my nurturing instincts. Or perhaps I just needed to do something to show this baby how excited I was. Or maybe it’s because it’s what my mother would have done if she’d still been alive to see her first great grandchild.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Worthington Daily Globe

When love permeates our lives, our vision is enhanced

The human ability to see is fascinating. Most of us have two eyes that work together to allow us to see a wide area, determine distance, and distinguish color. Unfortunately, because of injury, illness, or slight differences, some of us have limitations in some of these areas. I was about...
WORTHINGTON, MN
The Guardian

Things We Do Not Tell the People We Love by Huma Qureshi review – a fine debut

Four of the 10 short stories in Huma Qureshi’s debut collection are set on holidays. In Summer, a grown-up daughter invites her mother along on a family trip to the south of France, with fraught results. In Foreign Parts, tensions arise between Mark and his wife, Amina, during a visit to Lahore. In Waterlogged, a tired mother nursing a newborn is irritated by her partner while staying at a genteel B&B in Oxford. And in Small Differences, Tasneem feels alienated while holidaying with her boyfriend, Simon, and his family in Tuscany.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
romper.com

Max Greenfield Wrote A Book For All Our Kids Who Don’t Love To Read

The back cover of Max Greenfield’s debut children’s book poses a simple question: “Why would I read this book?”. For many, many kids — even the ones whose parents love to read and assumed they’d have a batch of little bookworms themselves (sigh) — the answer just might be, “I’m not going to!”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Birthdays
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Giving thanks during a pandemic: 'We learn to appreciate things when we lose them'

Joni Mitchell has written a lot of great lyrics, but one line seems especially apt this Thanksgiving. In “Big Yellow Taxi,” the singer/songwriter's jaunty 1970 tune about loss – of trees, of healthy food, of a love interest – she repeats and repeats, “Don’t it always seem to go / That you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: My teenage daughter talked us out of celebrating Thanksgiving. I’m glad

A few weeks ago, my sixteen-year-old daughter asked if we could skip Thanksgiving this year.I blinked at her, taken aback. No turkey, mashed potatoes, or pumpkin pie? When I asked why she’d make such a peculiar request, she said, “Thanksgiving honors the white genocide of Indigenous people.” She used those exact words and made clear that she didn’t feel right about participating.I protested, though I couldn’t really articulate why. Wasn’t Thanksgiving all about gratitude and spending time with family these days? Her suggestion sounded extreme and rehearsed, almost as if she’d borrowed it from an Instagram meme.But I don’t know...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Roger Ebert

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?

“What do you see when you turn out the light,” John Lennon and Paul McCartney ask their creation Billy Shears (incarnated by Ringo Starr) in the song “A Little Help With My Friends.” “I can’t tell you but I know it’s mine,” Shears/Starr responds. The title of a new film from Georgia, “What Do We See When We Look At The Sky?” is speaking in the same mode. It’s not a question seeking an objective, scientific answer, but an emotional one.
SOCCER
CBS News

This couple just moved to America and wanted to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. More than 200 strangers invited them to dinner.

Susana Orrego recently moved to the U.S. from Colombia and instantly noticed some differences. "The first month was hard for me, because in Colombia we say hello to all the people in the streets. And sometimes, the people don't reply back. So I told my mom, probably the people are not so friendly," she told CBS Boston affiliate WBZ.
SOCIETY
wdiy.org

Why Do We Love the Way Autumn Smells?

Something about the fall keeps us trying to capture its scent – in candles, perfume, even laundry soap. There’s a science to autumn’s aroma, and it’s not about pumpkin spice at all. For WHYY, Dawn Fallik has more. (Original air-date: 11/23/21)
SCIENCE
hometownsource.com

Do we own our possessions — or do they own us?

Many times, as believers in Christ, we have a tough time letting go of material things. We sometimes feel that God has blessed us with these possessions in the first place. And it is not just material things, like cars, homes, TVs and the like, but it is our time as well.
RELIGION
Reader's Digest

When Is New Year’s and Why Do We Celebrate It?

As you prep all your favorite New Year’s traditions, like a midnight countdown (hint: here is where to watch the ball drop); brainstorm some New Year’s Eve party ideas; and write your New Year’s resolutions, you may be left with a few questions about this ancient and sometimes mysterious holiday. When is New Year’s? Who decided the new year starts in January? And what is with all the many New Year’s traditions in other countries, including wearing colorful undies? We have answers!
CELEBRATIONS
greenepublishing.com

Learning As I Go: When we eat our eggs

Our hens aren’t laying. For months, we have searched for a solution. Finally, my husband was outside and heard the “I-just-laid-an-egg” cackle. He rushed over in time to see one of the other hens eating the egg. There are many reasons chickens eat their eggs or the eggs of others...
AGRICULTURE
koalasplayground.com

Japanese Actors Suda Masaki and Komatsu Nana Tie the Knot After Falling in Love When Doing Three Movies Together

Oh this is soooooo cute! There is happy news coming out of J-ent to start the week: popular actor Suda Masaki and Komatsu Nana are married! Masaki and Nan jointly posted a handwritten note confirming their marriage and for fans of this cute couple it’s not a surprise at all. They worked together multiple times in the last 5 years, doing three movies as OTP in Distraction Babies, Oboreru Knife, and Ito. The couple continues the trend in J-ent of onscreen reel turning into real romance which got a high profile marriage earlier this year with We Got Married as a Job (Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu ) costars Hoshino Gen and Aragaki Yui getting married. I love the handwritten note touch and wish the best for this talented couple.
WORLD
GQMagazine

Why Do We Love to Fight About Milk?

You wouldn't necessarily think milk, of all things, would be a persistent source of controversy and hot takes. And yet! To take one example, there was the tale of a family who says inflation means they're paying almost one dollar more per gallon—an increase that adds up, given that they're going through 12 gallons a week. That was enough to kick off a heavy round of social-media discourse earlier this month. Some couldn’t believe one family drinks that much; others wondered when a gallon of milk was just $1.99, the price the family says it had been paying until recently. (Localized spikes in the price of milk have happened since the start of 2021, but the average national price of one gallon has been roughly the same, a little more than $3, for years.)
AGRICULTURE
K96 FM

We Love Our Dogs

The City of Conrad dog pound's been chosen as the recipient of funds from the Conrad Chamber Community Tree. If you'd like to donate something nice to be placed under the tree, stop by the Conrad Liquor Store or the Leavitt Group office no late than Tuesday, the 30th, so your name can be listed as an official sponsor of the community tree.
CONRAD, MT
Tree Langdon

We All Love Our Coffee

Recently, I enjoyed listening to an interview with Michael Pollan. He wrote a couple of very popular books, including The Omnivore's Dilemma. The discussion turned to Big Pharma and how they tend to take amazing natural foods or healing plants and turn them into products.
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

