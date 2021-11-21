When do we lose our love of birthdays?

You wouldn't necessarily think milk, of all things, would be a persistent source of controversy and hot takes. And yet! To take one example, there was the tale of a family who says inflation means they're paying almost one dollar more per gallon—an increase that adds up, given that they're going through 12 gallons a week. That was enough to kick off a heavy round of social-media discourse earlier this month. Some couldn’t believe one family drinks that much; others wondered when a gallon of milk was just $1.99, the price the family says it had been paying until recently. (Localized spikes in the price of milk have happened since the start of 2021, but the average national price of one gallon has been roughly the same, a little more than $3, for years.)

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO