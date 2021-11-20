ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Savvy Senior: How to help your overmedicated patient

Pyramid
Pyramid
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My 75-year-old mother is currently taking 16 different prescription and OTC medications and I’m worried she’s taking way too many drugs. Can you suggest any resources that can help us?. Worried Daughter. Dear Worried,. Unfortunately, millions of older Americans are taking way too many medications today, which raises their...

www.heraldextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Helping Seniors

The ongoing pandemic has increased the likelihood that seniors feel more isolated, making tech savvy skills essential to health. Our expert talks about getting seniors actively engaged online through technology. For more information go to Getsetup.io and Care.com.
HEALTH
The Dogington Post

How Dogs Can Help Cancer Patients Both Physically and Emotionally

By now, we’ve all heard about hero service dogs who help patients through the difficulties of cancer treatment. There are physical and emotional benefits to spending some time with dogs while you’re undergoing significant medical treatment. This is why it’s increasingly popular for patients to participate in animal visiting programs,...
PETS
dailynurse.com

How Telemedicine Can Benefit You and Your Patients

Telemedicine can strengthen communications between you and your patients, and between providers and interdisciplinary teams. It allows all parties to access information at their convenience and when they need it the most. This feature is especially beneficial for your patients who live in rural communities and cannot attend frequent in-person healthcare visits.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Oklahoman

Savvy Senior: My mom's on too many medications. What can we do?

DEAR SAVVY SENIOR: My 75-year-old mother is currently taking 16 different prescription and OTC medications and I’m worried she’s taking way too many drugs. Can you suggest any resources that can help us? — Worried Daughter DEAR WORRIED: Unfortunately, millions of older Americans are taking way too many medications today, which raises their risk...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Part D#Drugs#Americans
bizjournals

How to help your employees be resilient

Grief. Disappointment. Exhaustion. These are just a few of the things employees may be feeling as the pandemic drags on, as more climate issues arise, and as “normalcy” feels further away. Employers have an opportunity to support employees as they cope and build resilience. “Many of us are tired, feel...
HEALTH
chaindrugreview.com

How iA’s therapy management solutions help patients

With our iA customers, we see how pharmacy providers are increasingly competing to offer the best experience to attract and retain patients and customers. An important aspect of this commitment is spending time with patients and giving patients the choice of when, where and how they receive their prescriptions. The...
HEALTH
Chiropractic Economics

How chiropractic and asthma treatment can help patients breathe easier

Chiropractic care that includes spinal adjustments, a balanced diet, regular exercise and other therapies can accentuate chiropractic and asthma treatment and keep symptoms in check. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, approximately 25 million Americans suffer from chronic asthma.1 This figure represents roughly 1 in 13 Americans,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Midland Daily News

Savvy Senior: Does Medicare cover mobility scooters or wheelchairs?

I have arthritis in my hips and knees and have a difficult time getting around anymore. What do I need to do to get a Medicare-covered electric-powered scooter or wheelchair?. If you’re enrolled in original Medicare, getting an electric-powered mobility scooter or wheelchair that’s covered by Medicare starts with a visit to your doctor’s office.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AARP
The Beacon Newspapers

Palliative care helps heart patients

New research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association indicates palliative care can significantly lower the risk of rehospitalization and the need for invasive procedures, including mechanical ventilation and defibrillator implantation, for heart failure patients. Palliative care provides support to patients with chronic conditions to relieve symptoms and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
womansday.com

Two Blood Pressure Medications Are Being Recalled Over Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredients

Two potentially lifesaving blood-pressure drugs could be causing more harm than good, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lupin Pharmaceuticals announced a voluntary recall of all of its Irbesartan tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets, many of which could contain high levels of a cancer-causing impurity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Can Quadruple Weight Loss, Study Finds

As many as 40 percent of the population have a vitamin D deficiency. Taking vitamin D supplements is linked to losing four times as much weight, research finds. People who took a vitamin D supplement also doubled the number of inches by which they reduced their waistlines. As many as...
WEIGHT LOSS
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
680
Followers
1K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

Comments / 0

Community Policy