ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Alec Burks scores 20 to lift struggling Knicks in 106-99 win over lowly Rockets

By Stefan Bondy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

Alec Burks saved the Knicks from rock bottom.

For too long Saturday the Knicks flirted with losing to the lowly Rockets, a team so pitiful it may be in contention for worst in NBA history.

But a late surge from Burks avoided such disaster, and New York survived at MSG, 106-99. The performance wasn’t encouraging, but the Knicks, who’ve lost their identity amid struggles over the last few weeks, were happy to grind out the win.

“At times, good. At times not as good as we needed to be,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “But I liked the way we fought, the way we found a way to win in the end.

“It wasn’t a smooth game. I was concerned about their athleticism.”

The Rockets (1-15) have dropped 14 consecutive while absorbing nightly blowouts, including a 34-point defeat five days earlier against Memphis. But they led midway through the fourth quarter Saturday and had the Knicks (9-7) against the ropes. Burks, an unsung hero of last season’s surge to the fourth-seed, responded with clutch buckets, scoring 17 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter.

He also collected a team-high five steals.

“You can’t overlook what Alec did,” Thibodeau said. “Five steals. Big shot after big shot.”

Burks, who connected on five 3-pointers in the final 11 minutes, said his takeover was subconscious.

“I’m just in the moment, and when it’s over, everybody else tells me about it,” he said. “I don’t look at nothing. I’m in the moment.”

Julius Randle again struggled while missing 11 of his 15 shot attempts. He fell just an assist shy of a triple-double, but again played passively down the stretch while attempting one field goal in the fourth quarter. Kemba Walker continued his struggles with nine points in 21 minutes. He was benched the entire fourth quarter, and Tom Thibodeau wasn’t sure yet whether the point guard would rest for Sunday’s back-to-back game in Chicago.

“If he needs a day, we’ll give him a day,” Thibodeau said. “You trust Kemba. He knows his body better than anyone.”

Evan Fournier scored 19 points and logged fourth-quarter minutes for the first time in five games, but also airballed two treys in the final five minutes.

“This is what I expect and I know what I’m capable of,” Fournier said of his fourth-quarter opportunity.

Saturday marked the return of Nerlens Noel, who missed the previous four games with a sprained knee. His presence was necessary because the third center, Taj Gibson, was ruled out with a groin strain and Mitchell Robinson didn’t play after taking an elbow to his nose in the second quarter.

Noel logged 29 minutes out of necessity and picked up three blocks.

“My knee was in a decent place,” said Noel, assuring that he’ll play Sunday in Chicago. “Wasn’t the best place but I felt good enough to get out there and give what I have.”

Robinson, meanwhile, retreated to the locker room with cotton up his nostrils and never returned to the bench. Logic indicates he broke his nose, but the Knicks didn’t provide an update after announcing it as a bruise.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Knicks Trade Rumors: Trade Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier & Derrick Rose For Russell Westbrook?

New York Knicks trade rumors are starting to sizzle in the early going of the 2021-22 NBA season. Knicks highlights are off to a nice start, but do the Knicks need to make an NBA blockbuster trade to truly be in contention for an NBA championship? Today, we’re hitting on the latest Russell Westbrook trade rumors. Should the New York Knicks trade for Russell Westbrook by sending away Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Kevin Knox? Chat Sports host Chase Senior breaks down the latest Knicks news and rumors. Russell Westbrook highlights have been maddening for Los Angeles Lakers fans to watch so far this year.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Taj Gibson
Person
Julius Randle
chatsports.com

Jalen Green shows flashes; Rockets still lose to lowly Pistons

There was about as much buzz as one could expect for a matchup between two teams with two wins combined heading into Wednesday night's game between the Rockets and Pistons. It was the 1-8 Pistons with No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham against the 1-9 Rockets with second-pick Jalen Green in the first regular season meeting of their careers.
NBA
wsau.com

Bucks Hold For Win Over Knicks

NEW YORK, NY (WSAU) — For the second straight game against the New York Knicks, the Milwaukee Bucks almost let a big lead get away but unlike last week this time they held on for a 112-100 win at Madison Square Garden. New York came back from from a 24...
NBA
Derrick

Burks has big fourth, Knicks hand Rockets 14th straight loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Burks scored 17 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, Evan Fournier added 19 and the New York Knicks handed the Houston Rockets their 14th consecutive loss with a 106-99 victory on Saturday. Burks provided the Knicks a much-needed spark off the bench following...
NBA
newyorkcitynews.net

Immanuel Quickley comes off bench to lift Knicks over Pacers

Immanuel Quickley scored 16 points off the bench and hit all four of his 3-point attempts Monday night -- including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:03 left -- for the host New York Knicks, who struggled again in the third quarter before overcoming a 12-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers, 92-84.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msg
chatsports.com

New York Knicks Player of the Week: Alec Burks never stops

The New York Knicks engine may be broken, but Alec Burks and his motor never stopped this week. Even as the Knicks went 2-2 last week, despite grossly underperforming again, Burks was a beacon. He demanded the ball. His defense in one particular game was off the charts. Burks was absolutely fearless with the ball in his hands and refused to shy away from hard shots with a hand in his face.
NBA
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

OKC Thunder: Lu Dort continues hot streak, scores career-high 34 points in win over Rockets

As the Oklahoma City Thunder put the final touches on their 101-89 victory over Houston on Wednesday, there was one player that stood out among the rest. It was Dort who helped the Thunder hold off Houston down the stretch, scoring 10 of the team’s final 16 points. His second basket in that stretch came after the Rockets cut the lead to five points, as he pump faked a Houston defender before calmly sinking a 3-pointer.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets at Knicks: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

NBA players often speak of their excitement to play at Madison Square Garden, and for Western Conference teams, visits to New York happen only once each season. So, could Saturday bring an inspired performance that finally ends Houston’s losing streak? We have the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as all the information you need to make the smartest bet on Tipico Sportsbook.
NBA
New York Post

Knicks fold down the stretch in ugly loss to lowly Magic

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau took blame for another loss to the Magic, and Julius Randle said things are getting “weird.’’. Before the game Thibodeau called the Magic “dangerous,” but they only seem dangerous against the ailing Knicks in Manhattan. As the Knicks got sloppy down the stretch, they couldn’t hold...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
chatsports.com

What happened in the Knicks’ 106-99 win vs Houston?

New York Knicks, Houston, Houston Rockets, National Basketball Association, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, Mitchell Robinson, NBA CANAL. Ugly wins are still wins. Just ask the New York Knicks. It took until the fourth quarter, but the Knicks improved to 9-7 against the Houston Rockets. Coming into the game, Houston had...
NBA
Empire Sports Media

Knicks 106, Rockets 99: The good, the bad, the ugly

The New York Knicks emerged victorious on Saturday evening against the Houston Rockets, the worst team in the NBA. However, this wasn’t the simple victory they were hoping for, clawing their way to the final minutes after blowing multiple leads and trailing for a good portion of the contest. The...
NBA
chatsports.com

Knicks manage to pull out a victory over Rockets

Knicks players huddle against the Houston Rockets in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke. Something is not right with the Knicks. No other conclusion can be made after watching them stumble to a 106-99 win...
NBA
The Dream Shake

Wheels fall off for Rockets in 106-99 loss to Knicks

Mike Breen yelled out his famous “bang” catchphrase as Alec Burks drilled a three-pointer as the shot clock expired, drilling a dagger into the heart of the Houston Rockets upset bid. On Saturday afternoon, the Rocket had their first taste of a Madison Square Garden crowd that has been buzzing...
NBA
Reuters

Alec Burks pushes Knicks over finish line against Houston

Alec Burks scored 17 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter and the New York Knicks parlayed late perimeter marksmanship into a 106-99 win over the Houston Rockets Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Burks started 5 for 5 on 3-pointers in the fourth to power the Knicks from a...
NBA
Daily News

LeBron James suspended for Knicks visit after hitting Isaiah Stewart in face

The King isn’t allowed on his favorite court. LeBron James was suspended for Tuesday’s game against the Knicks for bloodying the face of Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart with a reckless swing, the NBA announced. James, 36, an 18-year veteran, had never previously been suspended but sent Stewart into hysterics Sunday by slugging him in the face while fighting for a rebounding position. The blow ...
NBA
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy