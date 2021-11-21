Alec Burks scores 20 to lift struggling Knicks in 106-99 win over lowly Rockets

Alec Burks saved the Knicks from rock bottom.

For too long Saturday the Knicks flirted with losing to the lowly Rockets, a team so pitiful it may be in contention for worst in NBA history.

But a late surge from Burks avoided such disaster, and New York survived at MSG, 106-99. The performance wasn’t encouraging, but the Knicks, who’ve lost their identity amid struggles over the last few weeks, were happy to grind out the win.

“At times, good. At times not as good as we needed to be,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “But I liked the way we fought, the way we found a way to win in the end.

“It wasn’t a smooth game. I was concerned about their athleticism.”

The Rockets (1-15) have dropped 14 consecutive while absorbing nightly blowouts, including a 34-point defeat five days earlier against Memphis. But they led midway through the fourth quarter Saturday and had the Knicks (9-7) against the ropes. Burks, an unsung hero of last season’s surge to the fourth-seed, responded with clutch buckets, scoring 17 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter.

He also collected a team-high five steals.

“You can’t overlook what Alec did,” Thibodeau said. “Five steals. Big shot after big shot.”

Burks, who connected on five 3-pointers in the final 11 minutes, said his takeover was subconscious.

“I’m just in the moment, and when it’s over, everybody else tells me about it,” he said. “I don’t look at nothing. I’m in the moment.”

Julius Randle again struggled while missing 11 of his 15 shot attempts. He fell just an assist shy of a triple-double, but again played passively down the stretch while attempting one field goal in the fourth quarter. Kemba Walker continued his struggles with nine points in 21 minutes. He was benched the entire fourth quarter, and Tom Thibodeau wasn’t sure yet whether the point guard would rest for Sunday’s back-to-back game in Chicago.

“If he needs a day, we’ll give him a day,” Thibodeau said. “You trust Kemba. He knows his body better than anyone.”

Evan Fournier scored 19 points and logged fourth-quarter minutes for the first time in five games, but also airballed two treys in the final five minutes.

“This is what I expect and I know what I’m capable of,” Fournier said of his fourth-quarter opportunity.

Saturday marked the return of Nerlens Noel, who missed the previous four games with a sprained knee. His presence was necessary because the third center, Taj Gibson, was ruled out with a groin strain and Mitchell Robinson didn’t play after taking an elbow to his nose in the second quarter.

Noel logged 29 minutes out of necessity and picked up three blocks.

“My knee was in a decent place,” said Noel, assuring that he’ll play Sunday in Chicago. “Wasn’t the best place but I felt good enough to get out there and give what I have.”

Robinson, meanwhile, retreated to the locker room with cotton up his nostrils and never returned to the bench. Logic indicates he broke his nose, but the Knicks didn’t provide an update after announcing it as a bruise.