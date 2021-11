The nomadic Texas Southern Tigers, who will play their first 13 games away from home, did what they normally do: Play just well enough to stick around. On a night when Alex Barcello was simply a normal college basketball player and not superhuman like he’d been in the Cougars first four games, BYU shared the credit and had five players in double figures in an 81-64 victory at the Marriott Center on Wednesday in front of 15,646.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO