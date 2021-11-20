ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Their Voice: Two Upcoming opportunities

Pyramid
Pyramid
 6 days ago
There are two upcoming opportunities for individuals and families that I wanted to announce. First, thanks to the generosity of the Utah Metropolitan Ballet, individuals with autism and other disabilities and their families have access to a free night at the ballet featuring The Nutcracker. This performance is Dec. 13 at...

Pyramid

Macey’s donates to Nebo Education Foundation

The Nebo Education Foundation and Nebo Pantry have almost $7,500 more this holiday season thanks to donations from two Maceys locations in Utah County. Maceys in Spanish Fork donated $5,932 and Maceys in Provo donated $1,515.72. This money was delivered in a check by Bill Summers, the general manager of Macey’s in Spanish Fork, to Lana Hiskey, the executive director of the Nebo Education Foundation.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Majic 94.5

5 Tips For Managing Grief During The Holidays

Grief can have a particular sting during the holidays, especially if it's the first year without a special someone. Grief can take many forms. And the loss of a loved one or the end of meaningful relationships can impact our ability to be in the holiday spirit.
SOCIETY
