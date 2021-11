It’s that time of year again. The holiday season is a time of big family gatherings, office parties, festive cookies, candies and other indulgent meals. It might feel like gaining weight during this time is inevitable. On average, one might gain a pound or two during the holiday season. You may be thinking, why is this a big deal? The thing is, most individuals never lose the weight gained during this season. This weight can add up and can potentially lead to obesity and a variety of other health problems.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 1 DAY AGO