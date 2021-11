COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chagrin Falls is a village of roughly 4,000 people, and you can bet every last one of them is celebrating right now. The Chagrin Falls High School girls soccer team took down Wyoming Friday afternoon in Columbus to win the Ohio High School Athletic Association's Division II state championship. Both teams were locked in a scoreless tie after 110 minutes of play, but the Tigers out-shot the Cowboys 4-2 in penalty kicks to take the title.

WYOMING STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO