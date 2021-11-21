ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Reporting change adds almost 2,800 COVID-19 deaths to Missouri total

By Rudi Keller
Joplin Globe
 4 days ago

Missouri’s COVID-19 death toll increased by more than 20 percent Thursday afternoon, to more than 15,000 fatalities. The 2,771 deaths added to the report aren’t news to local health departments. They have been frustrated for months by the Department of Health and Senior Services’ unwillingness to recognize deaths where the patient’s...

www.joplinglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gasconade, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
MinnPost

Minnesota has worst rate of COVID-19 infections in the nation

Christopher Magan reports in the Pioneer Press: “Minnesota added 5,266 new coronavirus cases Monday and now has the worst rate of COVID-19 infections in the nation. In the last week, Minnesota reported more than 27,600 new cases, or roughly 476 infections for every 100,000 residents. That means Minnesota’s current rate of infections is nearly three times the national average, according to data released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. … COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota hit another record for the year on Monday as the state’s fourth wave intensifies.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Micky joss

Another Case Of Monkeypox Virus Has Been Reported In America.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the second case of the monkeypox virus had been reported in the United States this year. A fatal but rare case of the monkeypox virus has been identified in a Maryland resident who had recently returned from Nigeria.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#The Department Of Health#Missourians
West Central Tribune

New cases of COVID-19 in west central Minnesota total nearly 2,000 over past week, 12 additional deaths reported

Last week there were nearly 1,700 new cases in those 11 counties. Vaccination rates rose slightly in area counties, but most percentages remain in the low 60s. The 12 deaths included in the last week of state reports include seven in Stearns County: one in the 45-49 age range, two in the 70-74 range, two in the 80-84 range, one in the 85-89 range, and one in the 90-94 range. Two deaths were reported in Meeker County, one in the 70-74 range and one in the 75-80 range. The other two deaths were a person age 65-69 in Chippewa County, a person age 70-74 in Kandiyohi County and a person age 70-74 in Swift County.
MINNESOTA STATE
EatThis

If You Live Here, You're in Danger, Virus Expert Warns

Despite some declines in coronavirus cases, there are "states where the per capita case rates are more than double the national average, which sits at about 21 cases per a hundred thousand residents," warns virus expert Michael Osterholm. Which states are in the most precarious situations? Read on to see which states he named—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whopam.com

Ky. adds 1,973 new cases of COVID-19, 42 deaths

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reported 1,973 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, and that the positivity rate once again saw a decline. The positivity rate dipped down to 5.37 percent from 5.70 the day before—the governor also reported 42 new deaths, bringing the death toll up to 10,104. There are currently 688 individuals in the hospital with COVID-19, 175 in the ICU and 112 on a ventilator.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
UPI News

U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass total for 2020

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The United States has passed another COVID-19 milestone: Deaths in 2021 have surpassed the total number of fatalities from the virus in 2020. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of late Sunday showed a total of 770,461 people have died of the coronavirus since February 2020, when that information began to be recorded. In 2020, there were an estimated 377,883 fatalities compared with about 392,578 in 2021 thus far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

West Virginia reports 40 more COVID deaths; total climbs to 4,676

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There were 6,200 active COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday, and there were more than 40 more deaths reported, making a total of 4,676 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in West Virginia since the pandemic began. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the...
CHARLESTON, WV
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 800 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Monday more than 800 new cases of COVID-19. Over the last 24 hours, 698 people in Missouri tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. That's below the state's daily average of 1,049 cases for the testing method. Antigen testing in Missouri found 103 new The post MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Total COVID-19 related deaths near 9k, DHS adds over 3.5k new positive cases

WEDNESDAY 11/17/2021 1:53 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 837,415 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 8,812 total COVID-19 deaths. Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,740 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 77 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 14,388 cases of B.1.617.2...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hometownsource.com

Morrison County adds three deaths, 13 hospitalizations from COVID-19

Morrison County added three deaths and a new one-week high 13 hospitalizations from COVID-19 between Nov. 5 - 11. The county has now seen a total of 74 residents die as a result of the virus. After going all summer and most of the fall without a death, nine Morrison County residents died in October. There were no more recorded between Oct. 29 - Nov. 4, before another spike during the past week.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy