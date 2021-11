The last song for the Hokies senior class at home is this Saturday at 3:30pm against a Blue Devil squad that is tremendously beatable. This gives us, the fans and people who cover Virginia Tech, a chance to welcome them and thank them for all they have done for us and what they will continue to do as they represent Hokie Nation moving forward in their lives. It’s also a chance to boo Justin Fuente and Brad Cornelsen and show Whit Babcock that we are unhappy with the program and the way things are going and we are not going to take it anymore.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO