Six small towns are getting an HGTV makeover and one of them resides in the Peach State. Thomaston, Georgia, was selected with five other cities for the first season of "Home Town Kickstart," which will team "Home Town" hosts Ben and Erin Napier along with PEOPLE Magazine to highlight the town and its residents. Along with Thomaston are: Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; and Minden, Louisiana.

5 DAYS AGO