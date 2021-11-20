ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Chile election puts free market model at mercy of angry voters

By Matthew Malinowski, Bloomberg News
 4 days ago

A politically polarized Chile holds presidential elections on Sunday, with voters set to either overthrow an economic model installed during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet or double down on its free-market ethos. The vote is shaping up to be a battle between two candidates from opposite ends of the...

Washington Post

Chile’s election is a window into Latin America’s polarization

In Latin America, a region adrift in mad political swings and managed chaos, the long, thin nation that Henry Kissinger once dismissed as a dagger pointed at the heart of Antarctica was lucky to be politically dull. Neighboring Peruvians went through five presidents in three years, ultimately flipping from a Wall Street banker to a radical leftist schoolteacher. Brazilian voters dizzyingly spun from the Workers’ Party to the Trumpian fringes of Jair Bolsonaro. But Chileans living in one of Latin America’s most successful nations kept a relatively even keel, leaping from staid and serious European-style socialists to a right-wing centrist who in June came out in favor of same-sex marriage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Stocks soar after Chileans vote for polar opposite presidential candidates

Santiago's stock market surged Monday after a far-right fiscal conservative and a left-wing former student activist dominated Chile's presidential election and will vie next month to become the South American country's new leader. Jose Antonio Kast, 55, and Gabriel Boric, 35, were well clear of rivals in Sunday's vote and will now compete in a December 19 runoff. The success of political polar opposites came two years after anti-inequality protests that set Chile on the path to constitutional change, and also sparked the demise of traditional political heavyweights. Kast of the far-right Republican Party took almost 28 percent of the vote, according to a near-complete count, just two percentage points ahead of lawmaker Boric of the Approve Dignity alliance, which includes the Communist Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US calls Venezuela elections 'grossly skewed'

The United States said Monday that Venezuela's regional elections were not free and fair, and vowed to keep up pressure on leftist leader Nicolas Maduro, whom Washington considers illegitimate. Blinken reiterated US support for opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom the United States considers to be the interim president after questioning the legitimacy of Maduro's last election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milton Friedman
Person
Sebastian Pinera
Person
Augusto Pinochet
Person
Gabriel Boric
investing.com

Chile headed for divisive election run-off as far-right surges

SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Chile is headed for a polarized presidential election runoff next month after hard-right former congressman Jose Antonio Kast finished on top in the first-round vote on Sunday, ahead of leftist lawmaker and former protest leader Gabriel Boric. With nearly 97% of the vote counted, Kast had won 27.94%...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
shorenewsnetwork.com

Chile’s Kast jumps to early lead in election, second-round likely

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Jose Antonio Kast, a right-wing former congressman who has promised a harsh crackdown on crime, jumped to an early lead on Sunday evening in Chile’s most divisive presidential election since the country’s 1990 return to democracy. With 10.89% of the vote counted, Kast had received 29.3% of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Chile#Free Market#Presidential Elections#Chileans#Senate#Chicago Boys#University Of Chicago#The Communist Party
wearebreakingnews.com

Chile: Two Opposing Country Models Face Each Other In The Most Uncertain Elections

Chile is debating this Sunday between two totally opposite country models in the presidential and parliamentary elections. These are elections that for many are the most momentous since the return to democracy in 1991, as they were held in the middle of the constitutional process and with the highly polarized Chilean society. They are also one of the most uncertain.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Chile voters go to polls amid deep divisions

Chile was long held up as a model of political stability and economic growth in South America. But that image was shattered when violent anti-government protests began to spread though the country in late 2019. In the first general election since, voters face a choice between sharply diverging political visions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
evalleytimes.com

Chile election: Fragmented country elects new president | In the most uncertain elections since the return of democracy

There are presidential elections in Chile this Sunday, and no one dares to make predictions. In a system that prevents the publication of polls or opinion polls, there is almost only one thing: there will be a second round. Is out Gabriel Borick The Broad Front, which emerged after the 2011 student movement – and the Social Convergence (Approve Dignity) group, which includes the Communist Party, which received 1,058,027 votes against the department’s primary election last June. Daniel Jade (Communist Party) reached only 692,000. With a plan that focuses on reforms of the prevailing neoliberal model, concern for the environment, feminism and the mental health agenda, the candidate is gaining confidence without engaging in the rhetoric of his rival ex-minister. Sebastian Chichel – President’s favorite Sebastian Pinera And entitlement – the one who accuses him of not completing his law studies or Jose Antonio Cast, The far-right, who pointed to Borik’s lack of work experience, who comes from his Croatian ancestors, has been a controversial figure in the South since 2014.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Make Chile great again? Meet the far-right presidential candidate tempting voters from Chile's left and center

"This is the first time I will vote for a right-wing candidate. I consider myself a leftist, but today I am 100% sure I will go for José Antonio Kast," said Rodrigo Álvarez, a 48-old sociologist and public administrator, referring to Chile's far right presidential candidate, a long-time conservative politician and defender of former dictator Augusto Pinochet's regime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mining.com

Chile elections may impact a third of the world’s copper supply

Chileans voters head to the polling stations on Sunday in a highly polarized presidential election that has as frontrunners a far-right conservative and a young former student leader on the left, in a face-off of extremes not seen since the country’s return to democracy in 1990. The election in Chile,...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Chile Was a Regional Role Model. Now Voters Want Change

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile, stretching along the copper-rich Andean mountains down South America's Pacific coast, has something of a reputation among its neighbors: steady and almost staid in a region embroiled in regular political upheaval and economic crises. That identity is now at stake as the country heads for a...
AMERICAS

