Atlanta airport given “all-clear” after firearm discharged at security checkpoint, officials say

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Transportation Security Administration said one of its officers was searching a passenger’s bag at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s main security checkpoint when the passenger, who had been told not to touch the bag, “lunged into the bag and grabbed a firearm, at which point it discharged.”. The passenger...

Airport: All-clear given after false reports of active shooter at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport; police still investigating

ATLANTA (CBS46) — An all-clear signal was given hours after police say false reports of an active shooter at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to tweets from the airport Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:30 p.m., multiple people took to social media saying there was a possible shooter inside the airport. At...
Juvenile injured after firearm negligently discharged, police say

A juvenile was taken to a Rapid City hospital on Monday afternoon for a gunshot wound after a firearm was negligently discharged, according to Capt. Scott Sitts with the Rapid City Police Department. The shooting incident happened at 12:52 p.m. Monday at a residence in Fairmont Court, Sitts said. After...
Passenger fled with gun from Atlanta airport checkpoint, had outstanding warrant, police say

ATLANTA — The passenger whose weapon discharged at the domestic main checkpoint of Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport fled with the gun, Atlanta Police said. Authorities are actively searching for the passenger, identified as 42-year-old Kenny Wells by the Atlanta Police Department. APD said Wells is a convicted felon, and there was a warrant out for his arrest prior to Saturday's incident at the airport. Authorities did not provide details on the suspect's prior conviction during a press conference held Saturday evening.
Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
Public Safety
American Airlines Just Banned a Passenger for Life for Doing This

When it comes to flying, not everything goes. There's a long list of things you're not allowed to do or bring on planes, and certain carriers also have their own restrictions. In 2018, American Airlines banned passengers from bringing smart luggage with lithium-ion battery power banks on flights, and the airline has also temporarily banned alcohol from its flights for the last year amid the COVID pandemic. But ignoring the rules may not just keep you from one flight—it can also result in you being kept off all future flights with the carrier. Read on to find out about the incident that got one American Airlines passenger banned for life.
Woman ‘punches son and husband’ and ‘steals passenger’s cookies’ on flight from Texas

A woman screamed at and punched her son and husband before stealing a fellow passenger’s cookies on a US flight, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).The unnamed “unruly” traveller was on a Horizon Air flight from Austin, Texas to San Francisco, California on 18 May – but the FAA has only just released details of the incident.She refused to fasten her seatbelt, “punched and screamed at her husband and son… diverting flight attendants from their duties,” the FAA said in a statement. “She threw trash at a flight attendant, and snatched cookies from a nearby passenger.”The US transportation agency...
This Is What You Need to Do if There’s an Unruly Passenger on Your Flight

It’s getting ugly up there. In May, a flight attendant was punched by a passenger and she wound up with a bruise, chipped teeth, and a cut under her eye. In August, a man groped two flight attendants and he was duct-taped to his seat. In October, a flight was diverted because a man walked to the galley and punched a flight attendant twice in the face. Google “unruly passengers” and you’ll see case after case of passengers being rude, abusive, and violent on flights. Air rage is becoming increasingly common on flights and it’s worrisome as holiday travel approaches.
Culprit in F-35 crash allegedly identified

A multibillion-dollar US-made fighter jet operated by the UK was brought down by a ?cheap plastic rain cover? and a sloppy deck crew who failed to remove it before takeoff, a British tabloid has claimed. A British F-35 jet crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on November 17 during an attempt...
FAA Fines Unruly Passenger $9,000 For Removing Mask And Berating Flight Attendants On Trip From Chicago To Connecticut

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Federal Aviation Administration has fined an unruly United Airlines passenger $9,000 for repeatedly removing his mask on a flight from Chicago to Connecticut, and for angrily berating flight attendants over a lack of alcohol and snacks. The FAA said the passenger began shouting profanities at flight attendants on Feb. 3 on a flight from Chicago to Windsor, Conn., after they told him there were no snacks or alcoholic drinks available. According to the FAA, he continued to shout at a flight attendant even after being shown the beverage cart did not have any alcohol or snacks. The passenger also...
2 injured in shooting outside Southcenter Mall, police say

TUKWILA, Wash. — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot right outside the east entrance of the JCPenney at Southcenter Mall in Tukwila. The shooting occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tukwila police said a woman and man were taken to Harborview...
Marysville Officer Catches Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect In The Act

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A suspected catalytic converter thief who was caught in the act has been arrested after a chase in Marysville on Monday. Marysville police say, just after 7 a.m., an officer was out on patrol along the 1700 block of C Street when he noticed someone underneath a car that was lifted with jack stands. The person under the car then got out and ran to another car just as the officer parked to investigate. This prompted a short chase until the suspect stopped at E. 11th and Sampson streets, then got out and ran. Officers were able to find the suspect – identified as 51-year-old Olivehurst resident Phovong Borihanh – after he jumped into someone’s backyard. Inside Borihanh’s car, police say they found battery-operated cutting devices, burglary tools, and gas siphoning materials. Police say they believe Borihanh was cutting a catalytic converter out from the car that the officer originally spotted him under. He has since been booked on numerous charges.
