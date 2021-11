The state reported more COVID-19 cases among Bristol Bay residents in October than in any other month since the beginning of the pandemic. More Bristol Bay residents tested positive for COVID-19 in October than in any other month since the pandemic began. According to the state Department of Health and Social Services dashboard, 114 residents of the Lake and Peninsula and Bristol Bay boroughs tested positive for COVID, and 268 people from the Dillingham Census Area did.

6 DAYS AGO