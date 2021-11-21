ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Nestle Health Science Partners With Healint To Initiate A Fully Virtual Study On Ketogenic Treatment For Migraines

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) has initiated a study looking into the effectiveness of a ketogenic nutritional supplement in reducing migraine attacks. The fully virtual study, taking place in Quebec, Canada, is investigating the effectiveness of a ketogenic nutritional supplement developed by Nestlé in reducing the number, intensity, and duration of migraines in people with episodic migraines.

This fully virtual study has been approved for conduct in the Canadian province of Quebec, with scientific and regulatory support from the Food & Nutrition Group within Intertek Assuris and is powered by a dedicated module within the Migraine Buddy app developed by Healint. The Clinical Research Unit at Nestlé Research is managing the trial and the clinical operations activities are being executed by DIEX Recherche. This represents for Nestlé the first randomized clinical trial for central nervous system conditions to be conducted fully remotely, with no visits at the clinical site. 1

The digital platform allows participants in the province of Quebec to be screened, recruited, and tracked in real-time across the five-month study, all from a single, easy-to-use, virtual interface. Moreover, the digital aspect reduces the risk of human errors associated with traditional paper-based records and increases the speed of data capture and cleaning.

"Migraines can be seriously incapacitating for sufferers, affecting every aspect of their lives," said Stephanie Blum, Global Head of Translation Research for Nestlé Health Science. "We have seen promising evidence that by improving brain energy metabolism, for example with the use of ketones, the impact of migraines can be lessened." Nestlé Health Science is using a fully virtual study to improve patient experience, making trial participation more accessible and convenient, paving the way to future end-to-end digital clinical studies in medical nutrition.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need and benefit for clinical trials to go fully virtual; there are multiple cost efficiencies and benefits to a fully remote clinical trial which technology platforms like Migraine Buddy can facilitate," said François Cadiou, CEO of Healint.

"We firmly believe that mobile health has the potential to revolutionize the way clinical studies are delivered" said Cadiou. "We are delighted that this partnership with Nestlé Health Science will allow clinical trials to proceed remotely and promote inclusion by extending the range of participants to beyond those residing near physical trial sites."

Migraine is the sixth most disabling illness in the world, which affects around a billion people worldwide. More than half of all migraine sufferers are never diagnosed, while 15% of those diagnosed with migraine experience more than five attacks per month. Considering that 75% of the migraine population is female and that prevalence peaks between the ages for 18 and 44, the burden of migraine falls most heavily on women of childbearing age. Migraine is characterized by moderate to severe headache and is often accompanied by nausea, vomiting and photophobia. 2 It has detrimental effects on daily activities, it reduces quality of life and impairs productivity with limited participation in professional, academic, and social settings.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science is a leader in the science of nutrition and a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We believe in empowering healthier lives through nutrition and are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based active lifestyle nutrition, medical nutrition and pharmaceutical solutions. Our extensive research network, both within Nestlé's R&D centers as well as with external partners, provides the foundation for products that can help people to live their healthiest lives. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 11,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. www.nestlehealthscience.com.

About DIEX Recherche

DIEX Recherche is a rapidly growing clinical research company with five sites in the province of Quebec. They have more than 50 ongoing studies and more than 40 studies to come in various therapeutic areas, such as memory loss, cardiovascular disease, vaccine, women's health, dermatology, liver disease and many more. For more information about the company, visit www.diex.ca.

About Healint

Healint Pte Ltd is a leading healthcare technology company that is transforming how patients manage chronic central nervous system (CNS) conditions and how companies conduct clinical trials. Leveraging the latest innovations in software, data science and user experience design, Healint puts healthcare in the hands of patients and empowers them to be active participants in the discovery of new treatments. Healint helps companies to conduct virtual studies, to increase the quality of the data collected by lowering the barriers of entry for qualified patients. The company's first global program—the Migraine Buddy platform and its apps—has over three million engaged users. Find out more at www.healint.com

About Intertek Assuris

The Food & Nutrition Group within Intertek Assuris is a global leader in delivering expert scientific, toxicological, and regulatory consulting services. Our multi-disciplinary team of scientific and regulatory experts helps companies achieve regulatory approvals for their food and dietary supplement ingredients, as well as their health claims, globally.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nestle-health-science-partners-with-healint-to-initiate-a-fully-virtual-study-on-ketogenic-treatment-for-migraines-301429542.html

SOURCE Healint

Comments / 0

Related
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Erenumab Superior to Topiramate for Patients With Episodic, Chronic Migraine

Erenumab (Aimovig, Novartis) demonstrated superior efficacy and a significantly better tolerability profile compared to topiramate in patients with episodic and chronic migraine, according to data from the HER-MES study, published in Cephalalgia. Participants were found to have a significantly lower treatment discontinuation rate due to adverse events, with only 10.6%...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Treatment Options Are Increasing for Migraines

Pharmacists can encourage patients to ask prescribers about newly approved preventive therapies when appropriate. Migraines are the most common type of headache, and approximately 14% of Americans have them, costing up to $13,000 per patient annually in lost work time and productivity.1-3 Women experience migraines roughly 3 times as much...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
madisonstartups.com

Exact Sciences, Jefferson Health Collaborate

Exact Sciences and Jefferson Health are collaborating to conduct research on a new blood-based, multi-cancer earlier detection (MCED) test, the company announced recently. According to a release, the joint effort will engage primary care and specialty providers, care coordinators and patients from diverse populations across the more than 100 primary practices in the Jefferson system. It aims to evaluate MCED test safety and efficacy and help determine how to facilitate the implementation of effective MCED testing in the future.
JEFFERSON, WI
Seeking Alpha

Can-Fite partner initiates piclidenoson study for canine osteoarthritis

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) announces that its partner Vetbiolix, a France-based veterinary biotech company, has commenced a safety and efficacy study of Piclidenoson for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs. Shares up 9.2% premarket at $1.3. Safety results are expected Q1 2022 and efficacy data is expected Q4 2022. As an...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migraine#Clinical Research#Canadian#Nestl Research#Diex Recherche#Global Head Of
dbusiness.com

MSU and Spectrum Health Partner on Promising Cystic Fibrosis Treatment Study

In a partnership between Michigan State University in East Lansing and Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids called the Cystic Fibrosis Translational Research program, a team of researchers is studying the effectiveness of a promising FDA approved treatment called Trikafta that is a combination of the drugs Elexacaftor, Tezacaftor, and Ivacaftor.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ajmc.com

Accelerated Puberty Onset Linked to Age of GH Treatment Initiation

This study from Japan investigated the impact of early initiation of growth hormone (GH) treatment on puberty onset and adult height outcome. A comparison of 2 age groups each of girls and boys in Japan found that an earlier age at start of treatment for growth hormone deficiency (GHD) spurred earlier onset of puberty but did not have an effect on ultimate adult height, reports the study recently published in Endocrine Journal.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Integrative and Complementary Treatments for Migraine Are Needed

Integrative and complementary treatments for migraine support the medications, nerve blocks, and infusions one might take. Some complementary migraine treatments help with anxiety while others may allow patients to reduce the number of medications they take. Patients and their medical professionals must stay abreast of the quickly changing available medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
patientdaily.com

Emgality® Versus Nurtec® ODT Head-to-Head Migraine Preventive Treatment Study Now Enrolling Patients

- CHALLENGE-MIG is the first and only clinical trial comparing two anti-calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) medicines, Emgality and Nurtec ODT, which work differently. - The study's primary endpoint is the percentage of patients with ≥50% reduction from baseline in monthly migraine headache days. - The study's secondary endpoints include quality...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Singapore
Country
Switzerland
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Biohaven and Pfizer partner to market migraine drugs outside the US

Pfizer has signed a collaboration and licence agreement to obtain rights to market Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s migraine drugs, rimegepant and zavegepant, outside the US. An oral calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonist (CGRP), rimegepant is marketed as Nurtec ODT in the US region. It is approved by the US Food and Drug...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Newswise

Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center Randomizes First Patient in World to New Study to Evaluate Treatment with TAVR for Moderate Aortic Stenosis

Newswise — Morristown, New Jersey – November 16, 2021 – Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center, today announced that it has enrolled the first patient in the world in the PROGRESS clinical trial (“A Prospective, Randomized, Controlled Trial to Assess the Management of Moderate Aortic Stenosis by Clinical Surveillance or Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement”), which has been given the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
auburn.edu

HSOP and VA partnering to bring innovative technology to mental health treatment

AUBURN, Alabama – Many United States veterans are impacted by mental health challenges, and finding the right combination of medications can play a significant role in improving their health and quality of life. A faculty member within the Harrison School of Pharmacy, or HSOP, is partnering with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to evaluate how pharmacogenomics may improve medication selection and dosing for mental health disorders such as major depressive disorder.
AUBURN, AL
eturbonews.com

Chronic Low Back Pain: First New Virtual Reality Treatment

AppliedVR, a pioneer advancing the next generation of immersive therapeutics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted de novo approval for its flagship immersive therapeutic, EaseVRx, to treat chronic low back pain, which previously received breakthrough device designation in 2020. The news also comes on the heels of AppliedVR announcing its $36 million series B funding round, bringing its total funding to $71 million.
ELECTRONICS
reviewofoptometry.com

COVID-19 Health Initiatives Contributed to Decline in Conjunctivitis

Social distancing and other control measures have resulted in a lower incidence of conjunctivitis. Click image to enlarge. Online surveillance has been conducted to pinpoint Google search trends in early detection of conjunctivitis outbreaks, but the restrictions implemented at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic may have altered the dynamics of conjunctivitis. In a recent study, researchers evaluated whether internet search interest and emergency department visits for conjunctivitis were associated with public health interventions adopted during the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Selecta Biosciences Provides Update On Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Of SEL-302 For The Treatment Of Methylmalonic Acidemia

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a clinical hold on its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SEL-302 (which consists of MMA-101 plus ImmTOR) for the treatment of patients with methylmalonic acidemia (MMA).
WATERTOWN, MA
TBR News Media

Between You and Me: Chronic migraine reversal with the LIFE diet, a study by a local internist gone viral

A local physician had a remarkable result. In clinical practice, he was treating a patient with severe migraines. The patient, 60 years old, had been experiencing migraines for 12 years. Recently they increased in frequency, and he was enduring six to eight debilitating headaches per month, each lasting more than 72 hours. This equates to 18-24 headache days each month.
FITNESS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
69K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy