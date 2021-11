The full list of this week's key New Music Friday releases appears at the bottom of the page, but first, some highlights... We feel a responsibility to draw to your attention to a new album out this week from a little-known artist called Adele. Seriously though, the time has finally arrived for 30 to be heard by the world. Expect some seriously emotional ballads like its chart-topping lead single Easy On Me, plus a few surprises, on a record many critics are calling her strongest yet. We sense it's not a question of whether it will be Number 1 on the Official UK Albums Chart, but for how long?

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO