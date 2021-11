On or about the 20 November 2021 at approx 1220hrs, Douglass Twp Police initiated a traffic stop on a green Dodge Dakota pickup truck for counterfeit inspection and emission stickers. The truck pulled into the parking lot of Jay Lanes, 1428 Benjamin Franklin Hwy. The officer approached the vehicle and encountered a male driver who refused to provide the officer with identification and claimed the traffic stop was illegal. The officer asked the male for his name and date of birth and the male still refused to cooperate. While the officer radioed for an additional unit, the male exited the vehicle and refused the officer's request to return to the vehicle. The male also placed his left hand in his pocket and refused to remove it. A brief scuffle ensued and the male was eventually taken into custody. The male was later identified as Jason William Bowe. Bowe was transported to Berks County Processing Center were he will be arraigned on the charges of persistent disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, counterfeit documents and other summary violations. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO