Ocean County Library to Host Holiday Performance by Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre

(CARTERET, NJ) -- New Jersey Hall of Fame members The Smithereens – Jim Babjak, Dennis Diken, and Mike Mesaros – will perform at the Official Grand Opening of the brand new Carteret Performing Arts and Events Center. Also billed as their Homecoming, the concert takes place on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8:00pm. Joining the band will be special guest vocalists Robin Wilson (of the Gin Blossoms) and Marshall Crenshaw. This marks the first time both will be splitting vocal duties with the band for an entire show. NJ Gov. Phil Murphy will be cutting the ribbon earlier in the day, officially kicking off the festivities.

CARTERET, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO