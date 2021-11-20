Ocean County Library to Host Holiday Performance by Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre

(VINELAND, NJ) -- Come one, come all to An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave—downtown Vineland’s three-day Yuletide extravaganza of holiday cheer, to take place Friday, December 3 through Sunday, December 5 on Landis Avenue—from the 500 block to East Avenue. Turn the clock back to Christmas days of yesteryear—a weekend loaded with activities and opportunities to come to The Ave to enjoy great times and do holiday shopping. Enjoy live music, holiday movies, Yuletide characters and décor, food, stories, carriage rides, fun with Santa Claus, fun and fellowship, and lots more—just like olden times, when the atmosphere seemed to be warmer and more inviting.
