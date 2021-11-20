ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Library to Host Holiday Performance by Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre

New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library will host a live performance by the Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre on Thursday, December 9 at 6:00pm in the Toms River Branch. The holiday...

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Stage

Ritz Theatre Company presents World Premiere Holiday Musical

(HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ) -- This Christmas, The Ritz Theatre Company presents the world premiere production of The Absolute Fantastical Adventures of Cindy Ella and the Once and Future Golden Christmas Goose in the Joyous Years That Followed the Never-Ending Plague: A Short Panto (whew!), a fast-paced and fun-filled musical romp inspired by Great Britain's beloved theatrical tradition of the holiday pantomime. The show runs at The Ritz from December 3rd through December 19th.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Atlantic City Ballet Performs Two Holiday Shows

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) -- This holiday season the Atlantic City Ballet will be bringing two of their favorite ballets to Atlantic City and surrounding theaters. Thanksgiving weekend they’ll kick off the holidays with It’s A Shore Holiday. This ballet blends classical and contemporary dance set to beloved holiday tunes. The “Radio City-esque” review has something for everyone including singers, dancing snowmen, chipmunks, and toy soldiers who perform their entire routine on pointe. This year the company will feature singers Kelly LaVinga, Matt Newsome and James Maher. It’s A Shore Holiday will be sure to capture audience’s imagination of every age.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Civic Youth Ballet presents "The Nutcracker" at Centenary Stage Company

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- The New Jersey Civic Youth Ballet (NJCYB) returns to Centenary Stage Company’s Sitnik Theatre this holiday season with their production of The Nutcracker for their 22nd season. Professional dancers, current NJCYB members, and alumni offer performances on December 17 at 7:00pm, December 18 at 12:00pm and 5:00pm, and December 19 at 3:00pm. These performances will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center, located at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Studio Montclair presents its Fifth Annual “Greetings from Montclair” art postcard exhibit and sale

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Montclair presents its Fifth Annual “Greetings from Montclair” art postcard exhibit and sale. This year, work can be viewed and purchased both virtually and at the gallery. Greetings from Montclair makes hundreds of small (4x6") original artworks available for purchase as unique, thoughtful, and budget-friendly gifts beginning on Black Friday - November 26.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Government
Ocean County, NJ
Entertainment
Toms River, NJ
Entertainment
Toms River, NJ
Government
County
Ocean County, NJ
New Jersey Stage

RVCC Student Jazz Ensemble To Perform December 16th

(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s (RVCC) Student Jazz Ensemble will perform in concert Thursday, December 16 at 7:30pm. The in-person performance will be held in the Welpe Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus. The group is directed by John Loehrke of New York City. Masks are required in all RVCC facilities.
BRANCHBURG, NJ
New Jersey Stage

J. Mark McVey joins the New Jersey Youth Symphony for Holiday Extravaganza On December 12th

(NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ) -- The New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS) has announced that veteran Broadway performer J. Mark McVey, whose leading roles include over 3,200 performances as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, joins a lineup of special musical guests headlining the afternoon concert Holiday Extravaganza: Together We Celebrate Winter Holidays on Sunday, December 12 at the Union County Performing Arts Center located at 1601 Irving Street in Rahway. The performance begins at 3:00pm.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Outpost in the Burbs Presents Dar Williams on December 3rd

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Outpost in the Burbs presents singer-songwriter Dar Williams on December 3rd at 8:00pm. This concert will take place at the First Congregational Church, 40 S. Fullerton Avenue in Montclair. Her latest album, I'll Meet You Here, was released on October 1, 2021. Dar Williams’ lyrics contain bouquets...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dances#Host Holiday Performance#The Ocean County Library#Spanish#Latin American
New Jersey Stage

State Theatre New Jersey Announces Centennial Holiday Sale Until November 29th

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The recently fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey is turning 100-years-old this December and in celebration the theater has announced a very special 50% off Centennial Sale. The sale runs from November 22 through Monday, November 29, 2021. During the State Theatre’s Centennial Sale, tickets for most State Theatre shows are 50% off with promo code STNJHOLIDAY when purchased by November 29. Tickets can be purchased online with the promo code, in-person at the theater, or by calling 732-246-SHOW(7469).
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The ShowRoom Cinema Screens "The Spine Of Night" On December 5th

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The ShowRoom Cinema in Asbury Park will host a one night only screening of the not-for-children animated feature “The Spine of Night,” Sunday, December 5th at 7:30pm. Directed by Morgan Galen King and Philip Gelatt, this hand-drawn fantasy film follows a group of heroes from different eras and cultures who must band together to defeat an ancient, dark magic that has fallen into sinister hands.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Centenary Stage Company Offers Special Discounted Tickets for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company will be offering special discounts and ticket prices for the preview performance of A Christmas Carol, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Terms and conditions apply, non-transferable, non-refundable, all sales are final. For more information go to centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company’s box office at (908) 979-0900.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Christmas Must Be on the Way - the Nutcrackers Are Back

The temperature has dropped to the 20s at night. Snow showers have been spotted in Sussex County, families are already shopping, trees in front lawns are being decorated with multi-colored lights, Santa’s elves are hard at work at the North Pole and chestnuts are waiting to be roasted on an open fire.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
New Jersey Stage

WigJam and Particle Theory To Perform At Benefit For Push To Walk

(PARK RIDGE, NJ) -- Two Bergen County musical mainstays – WigJam and Particle Theory – will be plugging in Saturday, December 11, at the Park Ridge Elks Lodge in a benefit for the non-profit Push to Walk. The fifth annual Murphy/Donovan Holiday Party runs from 7:00pm to 11:00pm and the donation is $75, which includes buffet dinner, bottled beer and wine in addition to the music.
PARK RIDGE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

MPAC Presents An Evening With Harry Connick, Jr. on February 2nd

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) presents An Evening With Harry Connick, Jr. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 7:30pm. Harry Connick, Jr. has exemplified excellence across multiple platforms in the entertainment world – in music, film, television and Broadway – garnering Grammys, Emmys and Tony awards and nominations. But music and live performances remain the foundation of his art and he plans to perform songs from across his remarkable career. Tickets range from $79-$199.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Smithereens To Perform At Opening Of New Carteret Performing Arts and Events Center on December 4th

(CARTERET, NJ) -- New Jersey Hall of Fame members The Smithereens – Jim Babjak, Dennis Diken, and Mike Mesaros – will perform at the Official Grand Opening of the brand new Carteret Performing Arts and Events Center. Also billed as their Homecoming, the concert takes place on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8:00pm. Joining the band will be special guest vocalists Robin Wilson (of the Gin Blossoms) and Marshall Crenshaw. This marks the first time both will be splitting vocal duties with the band for an entire show. NJ Gov. Phil Murphy will be cutting the ribbon earlier in the day, officially kicking off the festivities.
CARTERET, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Montclair Rocker Jason Didner to Live Stream for Mental Health Association Benefit on November 27

Jason Didner has always wanted his concerts, original songs and choice of cover tunes to serve a purpose. This motivation has heightened for Jason in the past year. The COVID-19 pandemic began making it harder for communities to gather in person. Then the approach of winter made it clear our social interactions would have to be mostly virtual. He imagined his musical skills might help.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Downtown Vineland Hosts An Olde Fashioned Christmas On The Ave

(VINELAND, NJ) -- Come one, come all to An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave—downtown Vineland’s three-day Yuletide extravaganza of holiday cheer, to take place Friday, December 3 through Sunday, December 5 on Landis Avenue—from the 500 block to East Avenue. Turn the clock back to Christmas days of yesteryear—a weekend loaded with activities and opportunities to come to The Ave to enjoy great times and do holiday shopping. Enjoy live music, holiday movies, Yuletide characters and décor, food, stories, carriage rides, fun with Santa Claus, fun and fellowship, and lots more—just like olden times, when the atmosphere seemed to be warmer and more inviting.
VINELAND, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company presents "A Christmas Carol" In Historic Smithville

(ABSECON, NJ) -- "Dickens Fest" is coming to Historic Smithville, highlighted by Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company performing an original musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol November 27-28. Admission is free. With a sensational cast of all ages from NJ and PA, a phenomenal set, transformational lighting and fantastic colorful costumes, you can count on the comedic touch of Riddlesbrood to make this resplendent, full scale original family friendly musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic one of the most entertaining highlights of your holiday season. All Ages Show!
ABSECON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

376
Followers
1K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy