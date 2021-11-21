ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ed Oliver turkey giveaway

kalb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCenla students to participate in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Some local students are about to have the...

www.kalb.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Mack Lewis Foundation Hosting Free Turkey Giveaway For Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With this Thanksgiving expected to be one of the most expensive ever, a free turkey will go a long way. A turkey on the table for Thanksgiving. “This is amazing,” said Kiana Williams-Chaves. Kiana Williams-Chaves Plans to use her free turkey to help feed others. “I feed the homeless for the holidays so this is going to fall right into my pantry,” said Williams-Chaves. A total of 350 frozen birds were given out at the Mr. Mack Lewis foundation’s Thanksgiving giveaway. “To see the turnout it’s very exciting, it just reminds me of the need that this community has. It just makes us feel really good, it feels like we’re doing what we’re called to do,” said Gregory Wilks, Mr. Mack Lewis Foundation. It’s an event that’s the definition of paying it forward. With the Greater Baltimore Medical Center gifting turkeys to their employees who then donated them to the foundation. “Our purpose here today is to simply give thanks,” said Ericka Easley, GBMC Health Partners. And with the cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner expected to be one of the highest ever on record, it’s a gesture that will go a long way. “This is going to help a tremendous amount,” said Williams-Chaves.
BALTIMORE, MD
Grice Connect

Great Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Drive-Thru Set for Saturday Nov. 20

That means it’s time for The GREAT THANKSGIVING TURKEY GIVEAWAY in Savannah! Tate Law Group, St. John Baptist Church (The Mighty Fortress) and Tate Global Media are inviting families in need to come drive through this year’s Great Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway and receive a free whole frozen turkey and a bag full of sides to prepare a Thanksgiving Feast.
SAVANNAH, GA
brproud.com

Local church to hold turkey drive-thru giveaway

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Turkey Day is almost here and one local church is preparing its community by holding a food giveaway. Mirror of Grace Outreach will hold a drive-thru Thanksgiving Food Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 20 starting at 9 a.m. 50 families will be given a turkey and a food basket, but it is first-come, first-served. Only one turkey and basket will be given per vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Macy#Thanksgiving#Nightside Forecast#Gdc Forecast Updated
kalb.com

Lecompte family holds turkey giveaway

LECOMPTE, La. (KALB) - A family in the Town of Lecompte is making Thanksgiving meals possible for a number of residents with free turkeys. The Butler family held their second annual “Butch Butler Turkey Giveaway” in the Town of Lecompte for residents of Lecompte, Cheneyville and Forest Hill. Before holding the event in Lecompte, the family held a turkey giveaway in Los Angeles, California for 35 years.
LECOMPTE, LA
2 On Your Side

Bills' Stefon Diggs hosted a turkey giveaway Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Stefon Diggs gave back to the community of Buffalo Tuesday night. But no matter what team Diggs played for he would always host a turkey giveaway and when he was traded to the Bills in 2020 we were at the height of the pandemic so no Thanksgiving events were held.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy