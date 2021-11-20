ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Time is of the essence”: relationship between hospital staff perceptions of time, safety attitudes and staff wellbeing

By Louise A. Ellis
BioMed Central
 6 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1256 (2021) Cite this article. Hospitals are perceived as fast-paced and complex environments in which a missed or incorrect diagnosis or misread chart has the potential to lead to patient harm. However, to date, limited attention has been paid to studying how hospital...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

BioMed Central

Community-based support for children who are next-of-kin for a parent experiencing illness or disability – a scoping review

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1250 (2021) Cite this article. Children who are next-of-kin, for a parent who experience illness or disability, need support. In Norway, guidelines, routines and structured approaches in the community health services are lacking regarding involving children in the care of a parent and for services when supporting children as next-of-kin. Additionally, no existing international review has focused on support from community health and social services for children who are next-of-kin to a parent regardless of the specific illness or disability.
BioMed Central

A cost utility analysis alongside a cluster-randomised trial evaluating a minor ailment service compared to usual care in community pharmacy

Noelia Amador-Fernández ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6491-19841,. Shalom I. Benrimoj ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9768-78381,. Leticia García-Mochón ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6300-27382,. Victoria García-Cárdenas ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3770-45573,. Sarah Dineen-Griffin ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7080-01084,. Miguel Ángel Gastelurrutia ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1019-02341,. Jesús Carlos Gómez-Martínez ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4618-54485,. Vicente Colomer-Molina ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0921-55025 &. Fernando Martínez-Martínez ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8247-17511. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1253 (2021)...
BioMed Central

A systematic review of provider-and system-level factors influencing the delivery of cardiac rehabilitation for heart failure

Paulina Daw ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0942-39531, Thomas M. Withers ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5286-71891,. Jet J. C. S. Veldhuijzen van Zanten ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8422-95121,. Alexander Harrison ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2257-65082 &. Colin J. Greaves ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4425-26911. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1267 (2021) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. There is a longstanding research-to-practice...
beckershospitalreview.com

Washington loses 2 percent of hospital staff amid state mandate

Washington has lost about 2 percent of hospital staff amid the state's COVID-19 vaccination mandate, the Washington State Hospital Association said during a press briefing Nov. 15. In a recording of the briefing, posted by The News Tribune, association CEO Cassie Sauer said remaining staff have sought and received an...
BioMed Central

Developing and piloting a self-assessment tool for medication review competence of practicing pharmacists based on nationally set competence criteria

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1274 (2021) Cite this article. New competence requirements have emerged for pharmacists as a result of changing societal needs towards more patient-centred practices. Today, medication review competence can be considered as basic pharmaceutical competence. Medication review specific competence criteria and tools for self-assessing the competence are essential in building competences and a shared understanding of medication reviews as a collaborative practice. The aim of this study was to develop and pilot a self-assessment tool for medication review competence among practicing pharmacists in Finland.
BioMed Central

Roadblock: improved annotations do not necessarily translate into new functional insights

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 320 (2021) Cite this article. The advent of cost-effective high-throughput nucleotide sequencing means that information about the transcriptome is accruing at an exponential rate, rapidly refining our understanding of the diversity of gene products. It is important that these findings are readily accessible to the wider scientific community to maximise their impact. However, there are multiple barriers to their efficient dissemination and their translation into functional insights. Here, we outline how the status quo can result in information becoming siloed and/or ambiguous, using the CACNA1C gene, which encodes a voltage-gated calcium channel, as an example. We highlight three areas that pose potential barriers to effective information transfer and offer suggestions as to how these may be addressed: firstly, a lack of clarity about the strength of the evidence for individual transcripts in current annotations; secondly, limitations to the transfer of information between nucleotide and protein databases; thirdly, challenges relating to the nomenclature used for transcriptional events and RNA modifications, both for genomic researchers and the wider scientific community.
BioMed Central

Factors influencing the degree of physician-pharmacists collaboration within governmental hospitals of Jigjiga Town, Somali National Regional State, Ethiopia, 2020

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1269 (2021) Cite this article. Collaboration is the way to deliver the desired health outcome for the patients or service users in the healthcare. Inter-professional collaboration can improve medication safety, patient outcome and minimize healthcare costs. This study aimed to explore the degree of collaboration and factors influencing collaboration between physicians and pharmacists within the public hospitals of Jigjiga town, Somali National Regional State, Ethiopia, 2020.
BBC

Ulster Hospital: Staff struggle to cope with surging demand

Earlier this week, BBC News NI's health correspondent Marie Louise Connolly spent six hours in the emergency department of the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald. She describes what she witnessed as staff struggled to cope with surging demand. The nurses move around, fixing blankets and pulling curtains to protect patient dignity.
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Can Quadruple Weight Loss, Study Finds

As many as 40 percent of the population have a vitamin D deficiency. Taking vitamin D supplements is linked to losing four times as much weight, research finds. People who took a vitamin D supplement also doubled the number of inches by which they reduced their waistlines. As many as...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH

